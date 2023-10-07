BikerFest Mke Unveils Empowering Flat Track Racing Program for Milwaukee Youth, Supported by Industry Visionaries and Community Partners

Milwaukee, WI– BikerFest Mke, a pioneering force in motorcycle culture and industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of “Sliders”, a transformative Flat Track Racing Program for underrepresented youth in Milwaukee. This groundbreaking initiative is made possible through strategic partnerships with industry luminaries, including Jeremy Prach from Flatout Friday, Scott Johnson from Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, Tiger Mabato from Cream City Moto, and the generous support of the ThriveOn Collaboration Grant through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Empowering Milwaukee’s Youth through the Heartbeat of Racing

BikerFest Mke, known for its unwavering commitment to motorcycle safety and community building, is taking a monumental leap by empowering Milwaukee’s underrepresented youth through the exhilarating world of Flat Track Racing. This program aims to not only nurture a passion for motorcycle racing but also provide a platform for personal growth, mentorship, and lifelong lessons in discipline, teamwork, and community engagement.

We believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves equal opportunities and access to experiences that inspire and uplift. By introducing them to the exhilarating world of racing, we ignite their passion, nurture their talents, and expose them to a supportive community that encourages their growth. This program goes beyond racing; it becomes a catalyst for personal and academic achievement, career development, and social mobility. We envision a future where these underprivileged youth become the leaders and trailblazers of their communities, breaking stereotypes, shattering limitations, and realizing their dreams.

“We’re committed to providing a safe space where this demographic can not only excel in a sport that has often lacked accessibility, but also thrive, forging lasting connections and positive memories from the exciting experience of Flat Track Racing.” – Venisha Simpson

The Power of Collaboration: Industry Visionaries Join Forces

BikerFest Mke’s Flat Track Racing Program receives invaluable support from key figures in the motorcycle world, underlining the industry’s commitment to youth empowerment and safety:

• Jeremy Prach (Flatout Friday): Renowned for his dedication to grassroots motorcycle racing, Jeremy Prach brings expertise and passion to the program, ensuring that young riders receive the best guidance and training.

• Scott Johnson (Mama Tried Motorcycle Show): As a driving force behind the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, Scott Johnson adds his unique vision to the program, infusing it with creativity and community spirit.

• Tiger Mabato (Cream City Moto): Tiger Mabato, a respected name in the Milwaukee motorcycle scene, lends his support to mentorship and community building, further strengthening the program’s impact.

• ThriveOn Collaboration Grant: A Catalyst for Change

BikerFest Mke’s Flat Track Racing Program is made possible through the generous ThriveOn Collaboration Grant provided by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. This grant recognizes the program’s potential to empower young individuals, promote safety, and create lasting positive change within Milwaukee’s underrepresented communities.

Join the Journey: Fueling Inclusion, Fostering Community

BikerFest Mke invites the entire Milwaukee community, businesses, and individuals to be part of this transformative journey. Together, we can empower youths, provide opportunities for growth, and foster safety and unity through the electrifying world of Flat Track Racing.

Get Involved Today!

• Youth Participants: Young riders interested in joining the Flat Track Racing Program can find registration information and details on our website at www.bikerefestmke.org/programs

• Sponsors: Join us in supporting this life-changing initiative. Contact Venisha Simpson at info@bikerfestmke.org to explore sponsorship opportunities.

• Supporters: Mark your calendars for the program’s grand launch event on September 23, 2023. Stay tuned for more information and program details on our website and social media channels @bikerfestmke.

“As a Milwaukee Public School teacher for over 20 years. I am most passionate about empowering students. To be able to use motorcycles as a medium to empower the youth of Milwaukee is an opportunity I never thought possible. I will do anything to help.” – Jeremy Prach

The Sliders Flat Track Racing promises to be a beacon of hope and empowerment for Milwaukee’s young individuals. This project is dedicated to serving a population that has been historically marginalized and disproportionately impacted by systemic inequities: black, underprivileged youth in Milwaukee. These young individuals possess incredible potential, resilience, and talent, yet are often denied the opportunities and resources necessary to thrive. Our goal is to break the cycle of limited access and create a pathway for their empowerment.

About BikerFest Mke

Our mission is to reinvigorate the motorcycle industry by creating a more inclusive culture. Through a diverse range of events, initiatives, and partnerships, BikerFest Mke aims to inspire local communities by providing education on motorcycle safety, industry, and culture. Utilizing our knowledge and passion, we strive to unite people of all ages and ethnicities in embracing the legacy of motorcycles and shaping their future.