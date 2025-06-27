10 Organizations With Programs to Keep Your Kids Engaged and Active in Milwaukee This Summer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By Edgar Mendez

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

School is out, and summer break is in full swing.

That means our kids need safe and fun things to do.

We’ve got you covered.

Here are more resources to keep your kids safe and engaged this summer.

In case you missed it, here are resources we highlighted earlier this month, and here are even more affordable summer programs and job resources for youths in Milwaukee.

The following programs were supported by a $575,000 grant from the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety as part of the Summer of Healing Project.

1. City Champs Foundation

City Champs. provides free martials arts and boxing classes to local youths. As part of the Summer of Healing Project, the organization will work with other community partners to host free martial arts programs at various locations through Aug. 28.

To set up a program or register a local youth, email City Champs Program Director Nick Lee or call 414-629-8814.

2. Diverse & Resilient

Diverse & Resilient’s summer program will provide mental health support and community-building activities for LGBTQ youths. The focus will be on wellness, emotional intelligence and safe practices.

To register, email Bethamie Wyatt or call 414-390-0444.

3. Running Rebels

Youths ages 12-17 can participate in a number of activities, including sound healing and audio-visual/arts programming this summer with the Running Rebels.

Most of the activities will be held at the organization’s East Building, 225 W. Capitol Drive. To learn more or join in the fun, call 414-316-5202.

4. HIR Wellness Institute

Indigenous and underserved survivors of violence, including youths, can participate in the HIR Wellness Institute’s CAM™ Next Generation Cycle Starters™. Therapeutic programming this summer includes free mental health and wellness services by licensed mental health professionals and certified wellness practitioners.

Visit HIR Wellness Institute online to learn more or email Guin, program coordinator, or Xavier, CAMPsite™ supervisor.

5. Your Move MKE

The local organization will host hip-hop hangouts for underrepresented youths all summer as a way to promote healing and skill growth in a safe place. Activities include Hip Hop Chess, Sound Labs and Restorative Justice Art Sessions.

Visit Your Move MKE to learn more. You can also email Rocky Aleman, executive director of Your Move MKE, or call her at 262-794-9131.

6. City on a Hill

This summer, City on a Hill will offer resilience education sessions, family engagement events and restorative practices for youths and families in the Washington Park and North Division Promise Zones.

Visit the City on a Hill website or call Amanda Carriveau at 414-931-6671 for more information.

7. STRYV365

STRYV365 is a local nonprofit that helps youths build resiliency skills. This summer, the organization will engage Milwaukee youths in an eight-week program that utilizes sports and personal development activities to help build resilience, empathy and interpersonal skills.

To learn more, visit STRYV365 or contact Paula Lumelsky, the organization’s director of education, via email or by phone at 414-502-9576.

8. Allah Mode

Youths ages 12-18 can participate in the free Yoga, Energy and Self-Healing, or Y.E.S., Summer Camp. The camp is focused on “Nurturing the Healing Nature of Youth” through a variety of activities that include meditation, journaling and field trips.

To register for the camp, visit the Allah Mode website or call Melissa Blue Muhammad at 414-595-8748 or Vanessa Johnson at 414-768-2268.

9. Silver Spring Neighborhood Center

Located on the Northwest Side, the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center will run six free camps this summer. Focuses of the camps include robotics and STEM, arts and fashion, health and wellness, and basketball skill development.

Contact Ashley Campbell, youth social development director, at Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, via email or call her at 414-463-7950.

10. Southside Organizing Center

English and Spanish-speaking families can receive wraparound services, and youths can participate in a holistic employment and leadership program at the Southside Organizing Center this summer.

The program promotes community wellness and safety as well as community organizing and leadership. To register, email Jeannette Torres at youth@socmilwaukee.org or call 414-672-8090.