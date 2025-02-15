Sliders Racing at Flat Out Friday

A Milestone for Underrepresented Youth in Motorsports

Milwaukee, WI – BikerFest Mke is proud to announce that the Sliders will race for the second time at the Mama Tried Show’s Flat Out Friday on February 21, 2025, at the Fiserv Forum. This is more than just another race—it’s a celebration of opportunity, grit, and the undeniable spirit of motorsports that bring people together, especially those who have historically lacked access to the sport. It’s all about the skills, thrills, and folks on two wheels!

Breaking Barriers Through Motorcycles

Sliders Flat Track Racing is a program designed by BikerFest Mke, Flat Out Friday, and Cream City Moto that has been a game-changer for youth in Milwaukee since its inception in 2023. It provides underrepresented youth, ages 10-16, with an invaluable opportunity to not only race but also dive into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and motorcycle mechanics. The program offers hands-on experiences, nurturing these young racers’ technical skills and personal growth. As they learn to navigate the track, they also learn discipline, teamwork, problem-solving, and perseverance. These are skills that transcend racing and shape future leaders.

“At its core, the Sliders program is about building a community where every child feels seen, heard, and supported.”

– Venisha Simpson, founder of BikerFest Mke

Flat track racing is a cornerstone of American motorsports that has a rich history of grassroots involvement and community-building but has always lacked diversity. From its origins on dusty country roads to becoming a celebrated sport in arenas across the country, flat track racing has always been a combination of heart, grit, and the spirit of competition. The roar of engines, the aromatic smell of gasoline, the adrenaline of a tight race—these are the elements that make flat track racing so captivating, and for the Sliders, it’s a chance to take part in something much bigger than themselves. Last year Sliders participants got a chance to meet the only Black racer in the American Flat Track (AFT) pro ranks, Cameron Smith #34. Representation matters and the motorsports industry is changing rapidly so it is crucial to support programs like ours. BikerFest Mke works tirelessly to create a mutual ground to solve the diversity problem through camaraderie, education, excitement, and fun. By getting underrepresented youth involved, we open opportunities for economic growth and development in our community and within the motorcycle industry.

“Sliders has helped our son build his confidence and courage. He now has a new passion and enthusiasm for riding. We’re excited to see him grow.”– Shakia Carr, parent of a Sliders participant

Building Bridges

This partnership between BikerFest Mke, Flat Out Friday, and Cream City Moto is an opportunity to level the playing field. Jeremy Prach, the owner of Flat Out Friday and Riverwest 24, has not only built a legacy in the world of flat track racing but is also deeply committed to giving back to the community. As the head facilitator for the Sliders program, Prach works tirelessly to equip these young racers with the skills they need to succeed on the track, all while emphasizing safety, technique, and the importance of having fun in a supportive space. Prach, who knows the power of motorsports to transform lives, ensures that the Sliders aren’t just learning to race. They’re learning how to push themselves beyond what they thought possible. Flat Out Friday is an inviting community of racers and families. It’s also an intergenerational space for people ranging from 2 – 85 years of age who come together for the enjoyment of the sport.

And it gets better—Flat Out Friday and Mama Tried Show have generously donated four Stacyc E-Bikes to the Sliders program, providing these youth with the perfect tool to learn and develop their riding skills in a safe, supportive way. These bikes are more than just equipment; they are a gateway to confidence and the first step toward the track, making this collaboration a powerful catalyst for change in the lives of these young people. This partnership has opened many doors to new connections with people like Tim Handrich from Pro Plates, who sponsored the beautiful graphics that will be displayed on the kid’s bikes at the big event. Tim has done amazing design and print work for the racing community, and he was more than happy to help Sliders look their best on their big day.

“I am excited to see how stoked the Sliders are about being involved with flat track. Flat track is a wonderful community, and I am proud to share it with everyone.”

– Jeremy Prach, founder of Flat Out Friday

This partnership has already shown immense potential, providing youth with a chance to break into motorsports, a space historically dominated by privilege, and creating a bridge to the world of STEM careers. The Sliders are learning how to engineer, problem-solve, and innovate through mentorship. They’re building more than just their bikes; they’re building a future.

We invite you to come witness history in the making on February 21, 2025, at Flat Out Friday. Feel the rush of the race and witness the passion and determination of the Sliders as they take to the track at the Fiserv Forum. Your support matters! By attending and cheering them on, you’re supporting their journey toward a brighter, more inclusive future in motorsports.

Support the Sliders and learn more by visiting BikerFestMke.org/Sliders to get involved and make a difference.

How To Get Involved?

• Register for Sliders: A Parent/Guardian of young riders interested in joining the Flat Track Racing Program can find registration at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQDuy7U5pm_tjMsrNTm1NSb8S7nsVHT5C2XzUHYMQe2U09Ig/viewform

• Sponsors: Join us in supporting this life-changing initiative. Email info@bikerfestmke.org to explore sponsorship opportunities.

• Supporters: Mark your calendars for the Slider’s next day on the track at Flat Out Friday at Fiserv Forum on Friday, February 21, 2025. Follow BikerFest Mke for more information and program details on our website www.bikerfestmke.org and social media channels @bikerfestmke.

About BikerFest Mke

BikerFest Mke is a non-profit 501c3 organization and vibrant, community-driven initiative that is redefining the motorcycle industry with a focus on inclusivity and diversity. Founded in 2019, our mission extends beyond celebrating motorcycles; it’s about creating a space where everyone can thrive. Through unique events and impactful programs, and partnerships; we empower women, youth, and families, bridge divides, and amplify marginalized voices. We aim to inspire change by challenging stereotypes and building a brighter future for all in the motorcycle community. We are reshaping the narrative and blazing a trail toward a more inclusive industry.

About Flat Out Friday

Flat Out Friday is a premier flat-track racing event held annually as part of the Mama Tried Show in Milwaukee, bringing together riders from across the country for an electrifying, fast-paced competition. Known for its grassroots energy and thrilling races, Flat Out Friday celebrates the history of flat track racing while continuing to open doors for new riders and fans alike.

