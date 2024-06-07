Bikerfest Block Party, Presented by Deer District Bid 53 Celebrates 5 Years of Community Impact

Uniting Milwaukee’s diverse community through the thrill of motorcycles

MILWAUKEE, WI – BikerFest Block Party, presented by Deer District BID 53, the Summer Kick-off event and hallmark celebration of Milwaukee’s vibrant motorcycle culture, geared up for its most amazing event yet. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Deer District, this year delivered a celebration like no other, uniting motorcycle enthusiasts and the from all walks of life in a spectacular display of camaraderie, and passion for two-wheeled fun and adventure for the entire family.

This year’s BikerFest Block Party marked a significant milestone for BikerFest Mke, highlighting the organization’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and connection within the community. At the heart of BikerFest Mke’s mission is its goal to empower Milwaukee’s youth. Through initiatives like Sliders Flat Track Racing and SmARTech Build and Engineering programs, BikerFest Mke provides young people with mentorship, opportunities to explore their passions, develop new skills, and build lasting connections. These programs not only foster a love for motorcycles but also instill valuable lessons in healthy competition, teamwork, perseverance, and creativity.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a more inclusive industry and widen the scope for the community to get more involved with just one of the things that makes Milwaukee great: motorcycles,” said Venisha Simpson, Founder of BikerFest Mke. “Milwaukee is the city of motorcycles, and we are proud to have a hand in shaping its future.”

In addition to the entertainment line-up and exciting moto showcases, BikerFest Block Party also served as the launchpad for BikerFest Mke’s Summer of Safety Bike Night Series.

These events, scheduled to take place at various locations throughout Milwaukee including the new Davidson Park and Milwaukee’s Hometown Harley-Davidson Dealership, aim to promote motorcycle safety, awareness and education while providing a fun and engaging experience for attendees. Through engaging activities, educational initiatives, and community outreach, the Bike Night Series aims to foster a culture of safety and responsibility on the road and beyond.

BikerFest Mke’s impact extends far beyond its youth programs. By bridging together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the shared love of motorcycles, BikerFest Mke creates a sense of camaraderie and connection that transcends cultural boundaries. Through events like the annual BikerFest Block Party, BikerFest Mke uses the power of proximity to offer a supportive platform for people to come together, share, and forge new friendships.

As BikerFest Mke looks ahead to future events and initiatives, the organization remains committed to its mission of inspiring and empowering people of all ages through the shared love of motorcycles. With the continued support of partners like Deer District BID 53, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, Flat Out Friday, Spectrum TV, Gruber Law Offices, and other valued partners. BikerFest Mke is poised to build upon its successes and create even more meaningful experiences for the communities we serve.

For more information about BikerFest Mke and to stay up to date on the latest news and announcements, visit:

www.bikerfestmke.org

facebook.com/bikerfestmke

Instagram.com/bikerfestmke

Twitter.com/bikerfestmke

About BikerFest Mke

Our mission is to reinvigorate the motorcycle industry by creating a more inclusive culture. Through a diverse range of events, initiatives, and partnerships, BikerFest Mke aims to inspire local communities by providing education on motorcycle safety, industry, and culture. Utilizing our knowledge and passion, we strive to unite people of all ages and ethnicities in embracing the legacy of motorcycles and shaping their future.

About Deer District

Deer District is Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood and is redefining the city’s downtown. Anchored by the world-class Fiserv Forum, a preeminent sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the 30-acre Deer District is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play, and is a hub for the city’s vibrant future. A year-round destination, Deer District features a myriad of dining and entertainment options in addition to Fiserv Forum including The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill, The Cluckery, The Beer Garden, Good City Brewing, Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, Fat Tuesday, The New Fashioned and Insomnia Cookies. Deer District also features a large plaza which serves as an ideal setting to enjoy live music, festivals, outdoor movies, fitness classes and other events. Additionally, Deer District includes GATHER at Deer District, the Bucks’ state-of-the-art training center, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the 550 Ultra Lofts apartment building and The Trade Milwaukee, a 200-plus room Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, which are located directly across from Fiserv Forum. Future developments for Deer District include a FPC Live operated music venue, a five-story mixed-use development in partnership with J. Jeffers Co. and the City of Milwaukee, and further commercial, office space and real estate. For more information on Deer District, visit DeerDistrict.com.