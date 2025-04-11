Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Sponsor-A-Racer: Help Us Send Sliders to American Super Camp

At BikerFest Mke, we’re committed to providing our Sliders with the tools they need to excel in motorsports. Twice a year, we send each of our Sliders to American Super Camp—a premier motorcycle technique school where they’ll learn the skills and discipline needed to slide like a pro.

For $1,500 per racer, your donation will cover the cost of their Supercamp tuition, travel, food, lodging, and administrative expenses for a full weekend of intense, hands-on learning. This opportunity gives the Sliders the knowledge and confidence to hit the track running and continue their growth as riders.

By supporting this fundraiser, you’re directly investing in the future of these young racers, helping them build their skills and pursue their passion for motorsports. Your donation will make a lasting impact, providing them with the education they need to compete at a higher level and to succeed in life both on and off the track.

Join us in empowering the next generation of riders—Sponsor-a-Racer today!

Donate Here Now: https://donorbox.org/sponsor-a-racer

