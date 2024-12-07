Fundraising Goal of $75,000 to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Milwaukee -– For the first time, Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing (ZG)’s eighth annual “Donut Smackdown” Live Event benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) will be held at Milwaukee Film’s historic Oriental Theatre on Tuesday, December 10 to determine the 2024 Donut Smackdown Champions. It is anticipated approximately 400-500 people will be in attendance.

A total of 56 of Milwaukee’s top community leaders and executives accepted Anne Zizzo’s invitation to go head-to-head in a 28-team challenge to see who can eat nine donuts the fastest. The fastest three teams as well as the top three fundraising teams will go head-to-head in one final, live showdown on December 10. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Charlie Berens; comedian, Emmy Award winning journalist and host of the Manitowoc Minute; at any of his upcoming shows and a selection of Charlie Berens merchandise. Some of this year’s competing executives include:

• Gee Smith, Owner of Gee’s Clippers

• Ian Abston, President of Light the Hoan

• Brian Rutkowski, Vice President and General Manager, Wisconsin Center District

• Tony Snell Rodriguez, Director of Community Engagement at Visit Milwaukee

• Danny Rivera, Director of Security, Fiserv

• Jeff Musa, Regional President Southeastern WI, Peoples State Bank

• Jeff Snell, Interim President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

• Marc Masi, President, Data Financial

• Lynda Welsh, CEO of SHARP Literacy

Visuals/Audio/Interviews:

• Six teams going head-to-head and smack talking in a final donut eating challenge

• Interviews with top Milwaukee community leaders and top executives, including the newly ‘crowned’ 2024 Donut Smackdown Champions

• Debut of the Donut Smackdown short film featuring the fastest eating competition playing for the first time on the Oriental Theatre’s large screen

• Interview availability with Zizzo Group founder and CEO Anne Zizzo, creator and host of the contest to benefit The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

• Interviews with interim president Jeff Snell of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee about what the additional funding means for Milwaukee’s kids

The evening will begin with cocktails before the premier of the 2024 Donut Smackdown short film, which will highlight all of this year’s teams and mark the first reveal of their official times during the qualifying round. Following the film, the top six teams will race to eat a dozen donuts as fast as possible hoping to win a trophy and the title of ‘2024 Donut Smackdown’ Champions. Donations to the BGCGM will be accepted throughout the night with the window to donate to each team ending at the conclusion of the short film around 6 pm.

For the past two weeks 58 community leaders and Milwaukee executives have been making appeals to their networks for donations to the BGCGM, this year’s goal is to raise $75,000. The event is part of Zizzo Group’s overall fundraising efforts for the BGCGM. Zizzo Group developed the creative, fun-filled event to engage the larger community, which is at the core of what Zizzo Group does for its clients.

Last year, challengers raised more than $50,000 through Zizzo Group’s seventh annual “Donut Smackdown” contest. Hundreds of donations were made by community members over a nine-day window. The two “Donut Smackdown” Champions were Joe and Johnny Zizzo, both account directors at Zizzo Group. Investment analysts at Baird Alice Ambrowiak and George Wong were crowned the Fundraising Champions, bringing in an impressive $8,000. For more information, visit donutsmackdown.com.

About Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing

Zizzo Group (ZG) is the region’s first engagement marketing agency. Since 1995, ZG has helped companies create two-way, authentic and transparent communications with their internal and external audiences. ZG counsels a wide range of regional and national business-to-business and consumer clients. Through a national practice, ZG specializes in creating programs that provide measurable results. The team works with industry leaders such as Milwaukee Brewers, Summerfest, Network Health, Muk Luks, Educator’s Credit Union, George Webb and more. A future 50 company and a top 10 Milwaukee-area engagement marketing firm, ZG works with many leading brands. ZG has been recognized as one of Milwaukee’s “Best Places to Work” by The Milwaukee Business Journal and Milwaukee Magazine, and as having one of “Milwaukee’s Coolest Offices” by The Milwaukee Business Journal. For more information, visit ZizzoGroup.com.