UW Credit Union presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee with an oversized check in September to commemorate the credit union’s second annual “Here for a Cause” donation.

For every Brewers™ win at American Family Field™, UW Credit Union donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. The final donation grew to $12,250 at the conclusion of the season and will be used to fund field trips and technology tools for local youth.