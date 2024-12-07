Small Grants Program Celebrates a Decade of Meaningful Community Impact

By Karen Stokes

The Community Connections Small Grants Program, which partners with three of Milwaukee’s largest foundations, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation, and Northwestern Mutual Foundation, is celebrating 10 years of funding resident-led projects that have made positive changes in the community.

According to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, together, the foundations have awarded more than 160 small grants totaling nearly $118,000, supporting the work of residents in more than 20 neighborhoods in Milwaukee and Waukesha.

Resident-led groups of three, or individual residents who secure a partner (company, non-profit, government agency, etc.), living and working in the following zip codes 53204, 53205, 53206, 53208, 53209, 53210, 53212, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53224 and the Dunbar Oaks and Tower Hill neighborhoods in Waukesha applied.

“Community Connections is so unique because we are able to give grant dollars directly to residents to bring their ideas and solutions to life,” said Darlene Russell, director of community engagement for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. “We’ve seen how this can be a catalyst in neighborhoods, and it goes to show how small investments can make a big difference in the right hands.”

Over the last 10 years, small grants from the program- typically between $50-$600- have leveraged more than $280,000 in additional funding and generated nearly 11,000 volunteer hours.

Dionne Grayson, who manages the program’s operations, expressed her enthusiasm: “This program is truly a gem,” she said. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the unique ideas and cultures within our neighborhoods. Whether you want to bring people together around a common goal or teach a class that benefits others, I really encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and see where it can lead!”

Southside resident Barbara Cerda used her first small grant to fund the installation of 10 free little libraries throughout her community. Her passion project led to a large-scale day of action and book swapping event known as Milwaukee’s Biggest Free Library, which now, in its fourth year, partners with Literacy Services of Wisconsin.

Through the years, projects funded by the program have ranged from beautification efforts to safety initiatives to health and wellness programs and more, like the Alley Transformation Project where the Burnham Park neighborhood improved the safety of their alley for the children who live and play there by installing speed limit signs, lighting on garages, and murals with a scenic theme on several of the garage doors.

“Recently, I witnessed Amani residents brainstorm ideas for vacant lots. Seeing the joy, excitement, and creativity of the residents working collaboratively was a powerful reminder of the impact of these small grants,” said Latisha Franklin, LD Business Program Manager for Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “These moments testify to the importance of continuing to support resident-led initiatives to help improve the quality of life in local neighborhoods and honor the passion and ingenuity that drive transformative change.”

Community Connections also exemplifies the value of collaboration with the innovative combination of a corporate foundation, a community foundation, and a private family foundation coming together for greater impact.

“The Zilber Family Foundation has been a proud supporter of the small grants program for 10 years,” said Erin Frederick, program director for Zilber Family Foundation. “Not only does the program support resident-led projects to improve the quality of life in neighborhoods, it also builds leadership skills and fosters relationships that last well beyond the projects. We want to express our appreciation to all of the neighbors who have made this program a success.”