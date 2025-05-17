Former City Attorney Tearman Spencer Denies Misconduct, Attributes Charges to Challenging Systemic Inequity

By Karen Stokes

Tearman Spencer, the former City Attorney currently facing trial on felony misconduct charges, has consistently maintained he is not guilty. He contends that his efforts to challenge inequities and disrupt the status quo led to sustained resistance throughout his tenure. The following account reflects his perspective on the events surrounding the charges according to a source close to the office.

Spencer, 68 was first elected city attorney in April 2020, and the misconduct in question took place between June 1, 2022, and Feb. 14, 2023. He lost his reelection bid in April 2024 to Evan Goyke.

After an unexpected election win, Spencer faced a mass exodus from the office, primarily among white staff. Staff departures and internal conflicts were often turned into public controversies. This was an early sign of the hostility he would face throughout his term.

The Common Council criticized staff departures, but he insisted he wasn’t responsible, suggesting some may have left simply because they didn’t want to work for a Black man—a truth few acknowledged.

Within six months of taking office, Spencer rejected a $600,000 damage claim related to the Hawley Road district, emphasizing that all residents—especially those in Milwaukee’s inner city—deserve the same fair treatment as others. His decision signaled a shift in approach that some viewed as controversial.

He believed the tension stemmed not just from his decisions, but from discomfort with a Black city attorney who challenged the status quo. Though elected by the people, not the council, he remained committed to fairness and equity, even as the office climate remained hostile.

A major dispute arose over the Northridge property, where fires occurred and blame was directed at his office.

Spencer was later accused of intimidating an inspector simply by visiting a property he once owned and legally used for parking his vehicles. An issue he saw as rooted in bureaucratic overreach.

An article claimed he intimidated an inspector simply by showing up. He maintains he was there to ensure compliance with city requirements. He had purchased the property from OIC and never previously faced issues. The dispute arose only after he began parking his cars there, with the city citing a need for an occupancy permit to store vehicles in the garage.

During a period of financial crisis in the City of Milwaukee, he opposed efforts he saw as targeting Black residents with excessive fines, standing by the principle: that enforcement must be fair to all.

He took a firm stand on inequality, challenging the status quo. Under his four-year tenure, there were no incidents of police brutality or deaths involving law enforcement, which he saw as a reflection of his commitment to justice, according to a source close to the office.

Despite his efforts, he faced resistance and negative press from the start. He believed the core issue was clear: he won the election, he was Black, and that unsettled some. He refused to conform, choosing principle over appeasement.

Former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer will stand trial in October.

If convicted, Spencer could face fines up to $20,000 and a prison sentence of up to four years.