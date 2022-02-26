Mama Tried Motorcycle Show (March 5-6) and Flat Out Friday Flat Track (March 4) presented by Harley-Davidson Put Milwaukee Motorcycle Culture on the Map

1000’s expected in Milwaukee for Motorcycle Invitational and Indoor Flat Track Racing

The Eighth Annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, announces the largest flat track race to date with thousands expected in Milwaukee for a weekend of motorcycle events.

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is an indoor invitational that connects motorcycles and builders to fans and riders alike. Keeping the fire stoked all winter long, the show features over 100 motorcycles from builders of all calibers—flat-tracker, hill climber, chopper, and bar hopper. Pulling bikes from across the country, the curated invitational showcases the commonality in road, race, chopper, stunt and all around unusual custom builds. More information can be found at www.mamatriedshow.com.

The attached YouTube link is a nice and quick three-minute video recap of 2019 that gives a great snapshot of both Flat Out Friday and Mama Tried.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

– Over 100 invited motorcycles, 70 motorcycle vendors

– food vendors, tattoo artists, tintype photography, Saturday outdoor mini-bike races

The show, created by Scott Johnson (local restaurant owner) and Warren Heir (JRS Custom Fabrication), embodies their cumulative lifelong experience racing and riding in the Wisconsin motorcycle scene.

In a full weekend of events, over 270 riders will race in the 2022 Flat Out Friday presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Co. In eight classes – including Hooligan, Open AM, Pro, Women’s Hooligan, Boonie Bike and Brakeless – riders will vie for wins on a Dr. Pepper sprayed sticky indoor concrete track.

The event is as much a show as a race featuring a cutthroat Hooligan class, a kid’s bicycle race, top riders in the Open Expert class and a Goofball/Inappropriate class where costumes and antics are highly encouraged. It’s part motorcycle race, part rock show and part circus. Flat Out Friday is appropriate for all ages and is a fun family event.

RACE HIGHLIGHTS:

– Flat Out Friday founder and promoter, Jeremy Prach, named American Motorcycle Association Promotor of the Year 2019

– Rider highlights include Chrys Miranda from Brazil, Moto America and AFT Expert Danny Eslick, X-Games Hooligan Gold Medalist Danny Mischler

– Local riders of note: Hooligan riders JJ Flairty and Dave Kilkenny, Expert Parker Lange

– Exhibition of Milwaukee’s BUILD Program – a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to pairing teams of high school students with bike-building mentors in a collective effort to learn valuable life and interpersonal skills while working on motorcycles.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

MAIN EVENTS

Flat Out Friday Indoor Flat Track Race

Friday, March 4

Doors at 5 p.m., Opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

tickets: fiservforum.com

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.- Midnight

Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Eagles Club Ballroom

advance tickets: https://www.therave.com/main.asp