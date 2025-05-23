Milwaukee Teens Lead the way: Inside AART’s Youth-Driven Movement for Change

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Dakota Barnes-Rush

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

If you want to see teens making a difference, you need look no further than the youth programs at the African American Roundtable, or ART, in Milwaukee.

At these hangouts, teens are not just learning about leadership – they are the ones leading, sharing ideas and helping one another grow.

AART is a group that cares about giving young people a voice. Teens like Zoe Chambers, Thomas L. Leonard Sr. and Sierra Lyle all help make these hangouts special. They believe that every teen can be a leader, no matter if they are loud or quiet.

Zoe Chambers: Helping teens find their voice

Chambers is a 17-year-old student at Golda Meir High School. She is also an intern with Teens Grow Greens and a fellow in the Activists in Residence program.

“My passion is to advocate for the youth around me,” Chambers said.

She loves that AART pays teens and teaches them leadership skills. Chambers helps plan youth events and feels proud that AART listens to what teens want in the new youth membership.

Chambers has seen her friend D’adria Veal grow into a leader. At first, Veal just came to events. Soon, she was helping at school board meetings and canvassing. Now, Veal is a fellow at Leaders Igniting Transformation and helps others become leaders, too.

Chambers always makes sure everyone feels welcome at hangouts.

“If they are sitting alone, I am not afraid to go up to them and ask their name and engage them,” Chambers said.

She wants every teen to know their opinions matter and that they can make a difference in Milwaukee.

Community is important to Chambers. She watches how mentors work with their mentees and tries to learn from them. When she meets shy teens, she asks about their talents.

“When you are working through your gift, it is easier to lead,” she said.

Chambers believes leadership does not always mean being the loudest. Even small actions can make a big impact.

Chambers’ friend JaNiyah Jones surprised her by becoming more confident. At a recent hangout, Jones talked to leaders, joined all the activities and even spoke in front of everyone.

“The best part about seeing her growth is her joy around activism and leadership,” Chambers said.

Thomas L. Leonard Sr.: Building safe spaces for Black youths

Leonard is a youth organizer and student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He joined AART because he wanted to help create safe spaces for Black youths. Leonard believes leadership is about having courage and helping others.

“You don’t have to be the loudest voice in the room to be a leader,” Leonard said. “You just need to be bold enough to care out loud.”

Leonard remembers a teen who started a conversation about school safety. That teen was not afraid to speak up and soon got others to share their ideas too. Leonard tries to make every hangout feel welcoming. He plays music, checks in with everyone and makes sure no one feels left out.

“If they feel seen, valued and inspired to keep showing up for themselves and others, then we’ve done meaningful work,” he said.

He likes to talk to teens one-on-one to learn about their interests. Then he finds ways for them to lead that feel right for them.

Sierra Lyle: Growing leaders through community

Lyle is a 20-year-old student at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She is a community-based doula, youth leader and civil engineer. Lyle first joined AART when she was 16. She liked that AART wanted to hear what youths think about Milwaukee’s future.

Lyle believes a good leader is honest, respectful and has integrity. At a recent event, she watched teens help shy peers join group discussions.

“I hope that each teen walks away with a seed of change or a spur of growth after leaving an event,” Lyle said.

For Lyle, community is everything. She encourages networking and relationship building. At AART events, there are always lots of youth groups so everyone can meet new people.

To help shy teens, Lyle starts every event with an ice breaker. Teens work in teams and have small group talks. Staff members join in to help everyone feel comfortable and encourage quiet voices to share.

Lyle remembers someone who used to be shy but now leads group discussions.

“It is rewarding to look back on where we came from and see the youth enjoying the program and creating their own vision for the program now,” Lyle said.

What makes AART hangouts different

AART hangouts are different from other programs because teens get to make decisions. They choose the topics, music and activities.

“It is refreshing to see the youth being able to lead and speak freely, not always being led,” Lyle said.

Art and culture are important at AART. Teens use music, murals and even cooking to talk about activism. At one hangout, they used art from the Black Panther Party to show the power of voting.

All three leaders agree that adults can learn a lot from teens. Teens have ideas and energy that can help make Milwaukee better. Adults just need to listen and support them.

At AART, teens are not just the future – they are leading right now.