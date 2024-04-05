Here’s Where You Can Find Free and Affordable Summer Programs and Camps Around Milwaukee

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Now that spring is here, it’s already time to start planning your child’s summer.

From sports to nature, there are a variety of free and affordable summer camps and programs available throughout the city to help keep your kids busy.

Here’s a roundup:

The Urban Ecology Center is now taking registrations for more than 100 summer programs at the organization’s locations in Menomonee Valley; 3700 W. Pierce St.; and Riverside Park, 1500 E. Park Place.

Programs usually last one week but vary depending on the camp. They are offered to youths from preschool to 12th grade. Cost and dates vary, but most run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Scholarships are available to campers.

You can find more information here.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee offers affordable summer camps and programs to youths at five locations around the city. The Y offers weeklong traditional camps as well as specialty and sports camps. Prices vary depending on the camp. Scholarships and discounts are available.

You can find more information here.

Milwaukee Recreation offers programs throughout the city. The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers, Safe Places and Child Care Camps take place all summer around Milwaukee for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Nearly all camps are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but times may vary. Milwaukee Recreation also offers summer playgrounds as free, safe places for youth to go during the summer to enjoy enrichment, play activities, and free meals.

Look here for more information.

Danceworks Inc. has affordable summer camps and dance classes for children ages 3 and up.

Payment plans can be arranged by contacting Danceworks Business Administration Director Anastasia Alto. Final payments on payment plans are due at least one week prior to the camp’s start date.

Look here for more information.

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast has open registration for its two-day summer overnight camp. Prices vary depending on when you apply.

Find more information here.

The PEAK Initiative has summer camps, including overnight camp, day camp and community (pop-in) camp options. PEAK offers programming for kids ages 4 through 18.

Find more information here.

COA Youth & Family Centers offers summer youth programs Monday through Friday at the COA Goldin Center, 2320 W Burleigh St, and at COA’s Riverwest Center, 909 E Garfield Ave. In addition, COA’s Camp Helen Brachman offers scholarships. To register, call COA at (414) 263-8383 and ask for the registrar for the Goldin Center, the Riverwest Center or COA’s Camp Helen Brachman.

Find more information here.

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee has a Teens on the Move summer program for students from ages 13 to 18. Although Neighborhood House of Milwaukee accepts children of all ages, this specific program is for teens.

For more information contact Briana McQuay at bmcquay@nh-milw.org or 414-933-6161 x134

Teens Grow Greens currently has internships available for teens with work authorization. Young people can apply for two separate programs. One is garden and food related and the other focuses on place-based education in Milwaukee communities. Look here for more information.

The governor’s Youth Voice Commission is looking for young people from the ages of 14 to 28 who have had experience within the juvenile justice system and/or are interested in making their voices heard to join the commission.

Find more information here.

The Wisconsin Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) has openings for its summer internship program for young people ages 14 to 24.

Find more information here.

The Milwaukee Christian Center’s Growing Connections Program offers programming for youth 14 and up at Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th St.

For more information or to enroll call 414.645.8441