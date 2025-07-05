Here are 9 Milwaukee Graduates you Need to Know

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Milwaukee, meet your future bosses.

We spoke to nine 2025 graduates.

And these students from across the city told us how their educational journeys inspired them and shared what’s next.

‘I believe in the power of continuous growth’

Luz Andrea Lopez Peña graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Lopez Peña said her educational journey has taught her that it’s never too late to start over and fight for your dreams.

“Going back to school at 43, with little time and many doubts, wasn’t easy,” she said. “But this experience showed me that with effort, faith and determination, anything is possible. I learned to trust myself and to value every step of the journey.”

Beyond the books, she said, she’s discovered that true learning lies in never giving up and believing that you can always become better.

“I want people to know that behind this graduation, there are years of struggle, sacrifices and a lot of faith,” she said. “ I still have many goals to achieve. I’m always willing to learn and grow, because I believe in the power of continuous growth.

Her next step is to improve her English and work toward her dream of becoming an interior designer.

‘Not everyone is your friend’

Tyreek Patrick graduated from Milwaukee Academy of Science

Patrick is from the North Side of Milwaukee.

“High school taught me that not everyone is your friend,” Patrick said.

His next step is to attend the College of DuPage in Illinois, where he plans to study dentistry and participate in track and football.

‘I heavily enjoy community service’

Jordyn Henderson graduated from Rufus King High School.

Henderson is from Milwaukee’s Havenwoods neighborhood. She said high school taught her the importance of self-advocacy.

“I learned that I heavily enjoy community service,” Henderson said.

In the fall, Henderson will attend Spelman College in Atlanta.

‘Communities are always there to help’

Kiana Goetz graduated from Pius XI Catholic High School.

Goetz is from the South Side of Milwaukee.

She said high school taught her how much value the community holds.

“Like, for example, at high school, we have TAG (Talented and Gifted), which is a variety of upper and lower classmen combining to benefit each other for educational or personal reasons,” she said. “Being involved in these communities taught me that communities are always there to help navigate through challenges, and they are always there to communicate no matter the problem. “

Goetz said her hard work in school earned her a full scholarship to Marquette University, where she plans to study medical laboratory sciences.

‘Failure and discomfort are a part of becoming stronger’

Azaria Mason graduated from Messmer High School.

Mason is from the Metcalfe Park neighborhood. She said high school taught her that growth doesn’t always look perfect.

“Whether it was through personal struggles, academic challenges or learning how to speak up for myself, I realized that failure and discomfort are part of becoming stronger and more self-aware. High school taught me how to be resilient — to keep showing up even when things felt overwhelming — and that asking for help isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength. That mindset will stay with me far beyond graduation.

“One thing people should know about me is that I care deeply — about people, about doing the right thing and about making a difference. Whether I’m helping someone through a tough time, volunteering or just being a good friend, I try to lead with empathy and show up fully. I may be quiet at first, but once you get to know me, you’ll see I’m someone who’s always thinking, always feeling and always striving to grow.

“What’s next for me after graduation is starting a new chapter at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where I’ll be studying social work. I’ve always had a passion for helping others and standing up for people who don’t always have a voice, so social work feels like the right path for me. I’m excited to learn, grow and eventually work in my community to make a real impact.”

‘A nurse who understands what it feels like to be unseen’

Ellen Duarte graduated from Marquette University.

Duarte said the most important thing she’s learned on her educational journey is how to persevere, no matter the circumstances.

“I moved to the U.S. from Nicaragua when I was 15, along with my parents and siblings, in search of a better education and more opportunities,” she said. “But starting over wasn’t easy. I had to leave behind my extended family, my childhood friends and the comfort of everything I knew. Adjusting to a new country while learning English was incredibly difficult — every assignment felt like it took twice the effort, and I constantly had to prove I belonged in classrooms where I felt behind. Then, during college, I became a mother.”

She said the resilience she built shaped her entire life.

Daurte says because of her experience she believes in leading with heart, purpose and compassion.

After graduation, she will begin the direct entry master’s in nursing program at Marquette University.

“Becoming a nurse is more than a career for me — it’s my purpose,” she said. “As an immigrant from Nicaragua who has experienced cultural and language barriers firsthand, I want to be a nurse who understands what it feels like to be unseen or unheard in a medical setting.”

‘ The importance of critical thinking’

Eh Mer graduated from Ronald Reagan High School.

Mer is from the Wilson Park neighborhood.

“The most important thing I learned in high school is the importance of critical thinking,” he said.

He has a passionate interest in photography and volleyball.

In the fall, he will attend UW-Milwaukee, majoring in mechanical engineering.

‘It is important to respect people no matter who or what they represent’

Brandon Patterson graduated from Rufus King High School.

“In school, I learned that it is important to respect people no matter who or what they represent,” Patterson said.

He said that although he received full rides to several colleges, he will be attending the University of Pennsylvania.

‘Be the best version of yourself’

Joseph Johnson graduated from North Division High School.

Johnson is from the Harambee neighborhood.

“The most important thing I learned in high school is how to be dedicated and how to be the best version of yourself,” he said.

In the fall, he will attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.