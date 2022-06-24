UW Credit Union Opened Its 30th Branch on June 21 in Bay View

New downtown location supports self-service trend, community celebration scheduled for July

UW Credit Union will open its newest branch on June 21 in Bay View. The branch is located at 115 W. Oklahoma Ave. at the southwest corner of W. Oklahoma Ave. and S. Chase Ave.

Bay View brings UW Credit Union’s total branch count to 30, with its Milwaukee-area footprint now encompassing nine individual branches. It marks the credit union’s second location in the city of Milwaukee beyond the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus branch.

UW Credit Union focuses its expansion efforts on areas where the bulk of its members reside, with an eye to where University of Wisconsin System students settle post-graduation. When a strong demand for another downtown branch surfaced, Bay View topped the list of member requests.

“We go where our members go,” said Bay View Branch Manager Ian Marlette. “As more UW System alumni head to the Milwaukee area, it’s an exciting opportunity to join growing urban communities. I lived in Bay View for several years, so it already feels like home.”

As self-service banking technology evolves, the newest branch will include a paperless drive-up featuring ITM technology, enabling members to conduct drive-up banking transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Users can press help to connect with a specialist during lobby hours or stop inside the branch to meet with a specialist.

Much like the credit union’s Franklin branch, the Bay View location will serve a greater population of Spanish-speaking members. Bilingual financial specialists and tellers are available and digital teller transactions include a Spanish language option.

UW Credit Union will host a community celebration at the new branch on July 19 from 1-3 p.m. The free event, which coincides with National Ice Cream Month, will include local Purple Door Ice Cream, prizes, a photo booth, and a visit from The Famous Racing Sausages®. As the presenting sponsor of the Milwaukee Brewers, UW Credit Union is inviting everyone to visit the Bay View branch between June 21 and July 21 to enter for a chance to win a Brewers VIP Gameday Experience. This exclusive giveaway is not limited to UW Credit Union members, all may apply – see branch for details.

To learn more about the new location and forthcoming community celebration, visit: https://www.uwcu.org/campaigns/bay-view-grand-opening/

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 850 employees serve the financial needs of more than 315,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 30 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With $5 billion in assets, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.