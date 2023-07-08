New UW Credit Union Branch to Open in Oak Creek July 10

“Aloha Friday” grand opening celebration planned for July 21

Madison, WI– UW Credit Union opens its latest full-service branch Monday, July 10 in Oak Creek. The South Milwaukee-area branch is located at 7902 S Main St. in Drexel Town Square.

UW Credit Union now operates 11 branches in the Milwaukee area, including Bay View, West Allis, New Berlin, Waukesha and Wauwatosa. A Greenfield location is planned for next spring.

“Our growth in Milwaukee has been swift but focused,” said Milwaukee Director of Member Sales & Service, Fe Cooper. “Our long-term approach is to center our expansion efforts here to support the growing member presence. As many of our members embark on milestone financial decisions, including purchasing a home, accessible branch locations and in-person consultations can ease those transitions.”

Local expansion plans represent the credit union’s targeted branching strategy. This approach identifies specific metro areas with high concentrations of UW System alumni, current members and high school students bound for UW System schools.

A grand opening celebration with the Milwaukee Brewers™ is scheduled for Friday, July 21, from 3-5 p.m. at the new branch. The free “Aloha Friday” event includes a shave ice bar with Kealoha Authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice, a photo opportunity with Bernie Brewer™ and a prize wheel stocked with local gift cards and Brewers™ merchandise. The first 50 people to arrive at the Oak Creek branch will take home a free Brewers™ beach towel (one per household). Additional beach towels will be given away at all UW Credit Union branches that day to commemorate the new opening (while supplies last).

All UW Credit Union branches will recognize Aloha Friday through August 25. Visitors can enter to win Brewers™ tickets, an autographed baseball, a Brewers™ Hawaiian shirt and more.

“As the Presenting partner of Milwaukee Brewers™ baseball, and as the presenting partner of this year’s Aloha Friday theme night which took place in May at American Family Field, we’re excited to bring Aloha Fridays to life this summer with prizes and giveaways, said Cooper. “It’s a fun way to celebrate the season and bring more energy to the branch experience.”

To learn more about the new branch and upcoming grand opening celebration, visit uwcu.org/oakcreek.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 900 employees serve the financial needs of nearly 333,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 32 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With $5 billion in assets, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.