Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Tweet Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print On June 13th, Milwaukee County Leaders Celebrated the Grand Opening of the New $32M Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center June 20, 2025Photo Gallery – Photos by Kim Robinson Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Tweet Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print