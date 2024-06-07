UW Credit Union “Friday Night Lights” Returns This Summer, in Partnership With Light the Hoan

New summer light show begins Friday, June 7

Milwaukee – Back by popular demand is the UW Credit Union “Friday Night Lights,” a 10-minute colored light show that will illuminate the Hoan Bridge every Friday at 9 p.m. The weekly community animation launched last fall in partnership with Light the Hoan and ran through December. The new summer installment kicks off this Friday, June 7 and will coincide with PrideFest. Light shows will continue through September 27.

“We experienced an outpouring of new interest and followers when we introduced this show last August,” said Erika Smith, executive director at Light the Hoan. “We love giving people another reason to get out and enjoy the city, and we’re thrilled that this partnership showcases our collective pride and passion.”

The renewed collaboration will introduce regular themes to support city events and seasonal observances. Local motion animators will bring themes to life through vibrant colors and visuals. Viewers will spot the credit union’s familiar red and white branding at the onset of each display. Beyond Pride Month, residents and visitors alike can look forward to light shows that support the Fourth of July, Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Milwaukee is the City of Festivals, and summers in Milwaukee can’t be beat,” said UW Credit Union Senior Chief Marketing and Product Strategy Officer Anne Norman. “What better way to cap off the longer days — whether spent boating or simply enjoying the lakefront — than by adding more light and positivity? This year, we’re excited to get more people involved, including our members and employees but also our community partners through causes that unite us.”

To learn more about the Friday Night Lights schedule, themes and local viewing opportunities, visit https://lightthehoan.com or follow the organization on Instagram (@lightthehoan), Twitter/X (@LightTheHoan) or Facebook.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 900 employees serve the financial needs of nearly 333,000 members through world-class technology systems and through a convenient network of 33 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With $5 billion in assets, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.

About Light the Hoan

A collective of local business and civic leaders, Light the Hoan is a nonprofit lighting up and uniting Milwaukee. In May 2018, the group launched a public crowdsourcing campaign to help raise more than $3.5 million to illuminate the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, the iconic tied-arch bridge spanning nearly two miles across Interstate 794. Since 2020, Light the Hoan has illuminated the city’s iconic bridge, creating awareness for local nonprofits, providing valuable tech and creative experiences for Milwaukee’s young professionals, and serving as a source of pride for the community.