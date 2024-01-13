UW Credit Union Hires Rolando De León for Milwaukee-area Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Role

The lifelong Milwaukeean brings nearly two decades of experience to the credit union

Madison, WI– UW Credit Union (UWCU) has hired Rolando De León as its Milwaukee Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) & Community Engagement. De León started in his role December 11, 2023, and replaces Jaimes Johnson, who retired in fall 2023.

De León comes to the credit union from Froedtert Health, where he worked in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department for two years. In addition, he has more than 16 years of experience working in higher education at Waukesha County Technical College’s Multicultural Resource Center and the University of Wisconsin Whitewater CEPS – Future Teacher Program. During his tenure, he encouraged financial conversations with students, staff, and the community by empowering them with money management skills and providing one-on-one financial coaching.

“Rolando’s roots in Milwaukee and track record of success in DEI are key to elevating this role,” said Sheila Milton, VP of DEI & Community Engagement. “His history of developing collaborative partnerships, facilitating DEI education and demonstrating the results of that work through scorecards and reporting are all skills we will benefit from at the credit union.”

At UWCU, De León aspires to leverage his experience to help bridge equity gaps in the Milwaukee region. Primary responsibilities include serving as an ambassador for UWCU within the Milwaukee market and increasing brand awareness by building mutually beneficial relationships within the community.

“Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin, has a rich history of immigration and cultural diversity. However, the city still faces several challenges in diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said De León. “Disparities in education, employment, housing and criminal justice are among the main issues. Building strong relationships with colleagues and members, and demonstrating a shared commitment to the Milwaukee community through sponsorships, volunteering and other partnerships, are my primary objectives.”

De León will be headquartered at the Milwaukee office on Mayfair Road and can be reached at rdeleon@uwcu.org. To learn more about the credit union’s DEI efforts, click here.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 900 employees serve the financial needs of nearly 333,000 members through world-class technology systems and through a convenient network of 32 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With $5 billion in assets, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.