A Time to Recognize and Advocate for Americans with Developmental Disabilities

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As we welcome the month of March, we acknowledge National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month—a time to recognize the contributions, struggles, and rights of the millions of Americans living with developmental disabilities. This commemorative month, first established in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan, provides an opportunity to both celebrate progress and highlight the ongoing challenges faced by this vital segment of our community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in six children in the United States has a developmental disability, ranging from mild conditions to more severe disabilities. Overall, an estimated 7.38 million Americans live with some form of intellectual or developmental disability. These disabilities include autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and other conditions that emerge during the developmental period and affect daily functioning.

For decades, two landmark pieces of legislation—the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)—have served as cornerstones for protecting the rights of people with disabilities in workplaces and schools. These laws weren’t merely suggestions; they represented a national commitment to inclusion and accessibility that transcended political divisions.

The ADA, signed into law in 1990, prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including employment, education, and public accommodations. Under this law, employers must provide reasonable accommodations to qualified employees with disabilities, enabling many Americans to contribute their talents and skills to the workforce. These workplace diversity programs have shown tremendous success. Studies consistently demonstrate that companies embracing disability inclusion outperform their peers, with research from Accenture showing that businesses with robust disability inclusion practices achieved 28% higher revenue and twice the net income of their competitors.

Similarly, IDEA ensures that children with disabilities receive a free, appropriate public education tailored to their individual needs. This law has transformed educational opportunities for millions of students who might otherwise have been marginalized or excluded from mainstream education. When implemented properly, these educational supports create pathways to independence and career success that benefit not just individuals with disabilities but our entire community.

The benefits of diversity and inclusion for individuals with disabilities extend far beyond compliance with federal law. In workplaces, the inclusion of people with different abilities brings unique perspectives, problem-solving approaches, and innovations that homogeneous teams simply cannot match. For students in inclusive educational settings, research shows improved academic outcomes, stronger social skills, and better preparation for independent living and employment.

“When we create truly inclusive spaces—at school or work—everyone benefits,” says Cheryl Johnson, Executive Director of Milwaukee’s Disability Rights Coalition. “Students with disabilities learn alongside their peers, developing crucial social skills, while their classmates gain understanding and empathy. In workplaces, diverse teams consistently outperform in problem solving and innovation.”

However, recent political attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs at the federal level threaten to undermine decades of progress. The assault on DEI isn’t just about racial or gender equity—it directly impacts Americans with disabilities. As federal agencies scale back DEI initiatives under political pressure, disability inclusion programs often face cuts or elimination. These short-sighted actions not only harm individuals with disabilities but also deprive our workforce and educational institutions of valuable talent and perspectives.

The recent executive orders restricting DEI training and programming in federal workplaces will likely have a chilling effect on disability inclusion efforts. Similarly, proposed legislation in several states targeting DEI programs in public education threatens to roll back accommodations and supports that students with disabilities depend on. These attacks often frame disability inclusion as optional or ideological rather than recognizing it as a fundamental civil right.

“We cannot allow disability rights to become a political football,” says Marcus Williams, a special education teacher at Milwaukee Public Schools. “The supports we provide to students with disabilities aren’t ‘special treatment’— they’re essential tools for accessing the same education their peers receive. When we cut these programs or frame them as optional, we’re denying these students their fundamental right to education.”

As we celebrate National Developmental Disabilities Month, we must recommit to protecting and expanding the rights of Americans with disabilities. This means defending the ADA and IDEA from attempts to weaken their provisions, supporting workplace inclusion programs, and ensuring that our educational systems serve all students effectively.

The inclusion of people with disabilities in our schools, workplaces, and communities isn’t charity—it’s a recognition of human dignity and potential. When we embrace the full spectrum of human ability and experience, we all benefit from the diverse talents, perspectives, and contributions that result. This March, let’s celebrate that diversity while redoubling our commitment to protecting the rights and opportunities of Americans with developmental disabilities.