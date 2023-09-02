UW Credit Union Presents “Friday Night Lights” in Partnership With Light the Hoan

The animated community light show kicks off this Friday and runs through 2023

Madison, WI – UW Credit Union presents “Friday Night Lights,” a new 10-minute colored light show that will illuminate the Hoan Bridge every Friday at 8 p.m. The weekly community show is in partnership with Light the Hoan and runs through December 29.

The partnership comes on the heels of “Hoanchella.” The Aug. 17 event, which featured a boat cruise, fireworks and a synchronized light show, kicked off a city-wide fundraising campaign to light the east side of the bridge. Light the Hoan seeks to reach its goal of $2 million by next March.

“Since the fall of 2020, when we first lit up the west side of the bridge, we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support,” said Ian Abston, co-founder and a board director of Light the Hoan. “Today, the bridge illuminates what matters most to Milwaukee – holidays, special occasions, community events and local milestones. The support from UW Credit Union helps to create new connection points with residents and visitors.”

The UW Credit Union partnership includes collaborating with Light the Hoan on colors and visuals for the animated light show. The credit union will celebrate the inaugural Friday Night Lights display this Friday, with a red and white theme that coincides with its branding. The Sept. 15 Friday Night Lights presentation will honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

“As we grow in the Milwaukee area, it’s exciting to have such a vibrant, visual representation of that local link,” said UW Credit Union Chief Marketing Office Anne Norman. “This light show is much more than an advertisement for Milwaukee. It’s a symbol of unity, a source of local pride and civic awareness. We’re thrilled to support Light the Hoan and bring the community together.”

To learn more about the Friday Night Lights schedule or to support the Light the Hoan fundraising effort, visit https://lightthehoan.com/.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 900 employees serve the financial needs of nearly 333,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 32 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With $5 billion in assets, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.

About Light the Hoan

A collective of local business and civic leaders, Light the Hoan is a nonprofit lighting up and uniting Milwaukee. In May 2018, the group launched a public crowdsourcing campaign to help raise more than $3.5 million to illuminate the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, the iconic tied-arch bridge spanning nearly two miles across Interstate 794. Since 2020, Light the Hoan has illuminated the city’s iconic bridge, creating awareness for local non-profits, providing valuable tech and creative experiences for Milwaukee’s young professionals, and serving as a source of pride for the community.