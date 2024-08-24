Birthday Blessings for the Next Generation

Two moms who share the same birthday pass it on to their daughters at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

By Ascension Wisconsin

Having a birthday buddy runs in one family, who were patients at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit in Milwaukee.

“I share a birthday with my brother’s girlfriend,” new mom, Jahmaria Brown said.

Brown and her brother’s girlfriend, Meko Madry, were both born on December 5. The two women share something else in common, they were due to have babies within two weeks of each other. However, they weren’t prepared for the surprise that awaited them.

The shock came shortly after Brown gave birth to her daughter Eve’Onni, the morning of July 21.

“After I gave birth, I texted my brother to tell him and he responded, ‘Can I see her?’”

Brown texted back, ‘Are you here?’

“Then he walked from down the hallway to my room and told me that my nieces were being born that same day!” Brown said.

Madry gave birth to twin girls, Kanila and Kania, just hours later, giving them the same birthday as their cousin, Eve’Onni.

“It was a shocking coincidence,” Madry said. “We visited Jahmaria’s room after the birth and talked about it. We’re all really excited.”

“I couldn’t believe it, I kept asking myself, ‘Is this real?’” Brown said.

She and Madry are more than happy to pass their birthday bond down to the next generation.

“We want them to have one big birthday party!” Brown said.“Even though they’re cousins, they’re going to grow up as sisters, like triplets,” Madry said.

As the mothers were gathering their belongings to take their daughters home, they expressed their gratitude for the care they received.“The nurses and the doctors I had were amazing,” Madry said.

“I loved the nurses here, they were so kind,” Brown said. “I love Ascension St. Joseph, it’s the best baby hospital, I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”