Ascension St. Joseph Expands Surgical Program with Robotic Technology, Bringing Advanced Care to Northside Community

By Ascension Wisconsin

Ascension St. Joseph has expanded its surgical program to include robotic surgery, bringing advanced technology to patients and Milwaukee’s Northside community while enhancing the quality of care offered at the hospital. The introduction of the state-of-the-art da Vinci surgical system represents a significant step forward in minimally invasive surgery, potentially leading to improved outcomes for patients undergoing a variety of procedures.

Surgeons at Ascension St. Joseph will use the robotic system, which provides 3D visualization and greater precision and control, to initially focus on several key areas, including gynecology, abdominal and general surgeries. While the robotic system provides advanced tools, it is still the surgeon’s expertise and skill that guide every procedure. Robotic-assisted surgery involves operating through small incisions, with the surgeon controlling instruments via a console that translates hand movements into precise micro-movements inside the patient’s body.

Dr. Andrew Goelz, a leading surgeon at St. Joe’s, is excited about the potential this technology offers. “Robotic surgery allows us to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy while minimizing the impact on the patient,” he says. “While every case is different, this means many patients will likely experience superior outcomes with less scarring, a faster recovery and be able to return to their normal lives sooner.”

Dr. Goelz explains that because robotic surgery is performed through small openings in the skin and other tissues, it’s a technique known as minimally invasive surgery. Surgeons using this system benefit from increased precision and flexibility, with improved visibility of the surgical site compared to traditional methods. Robotic surgery enables them to handle delicate and complex procedures that may be challenging with other techniques. The benefits of minimally invasive surgery include:

Fewer complications, such as surgical site infection

Reduced pain and blood loss

Shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery

Smaller, less noticeable scars

Ascension St. Joseph surgeon, Dr. Ryan Berg, said robotic surgery equipment enhances his ability to offer high-quality care with a minimally invasive approach for his patients. “By listening to our patients and understanding their needs, we can tailor a surgical plan that offers them the best possible outcome,” he says. “Our team is passionate about providing our patients and the community with the highest quality medical and surgical care, and we are thrilled to offer this advanced level of care at St. Joe’s.”

Ascension St. Joseph is proud of this investment in its advanced approach to surgery and furthering its commitment to the community by providing exceptional care to all persons, with special attention to those most vulnerable. The robotic surgical system is the latest in a history of innovations at the hospital, which was the first in the City of Milwaukee to feature an OB-specific Emergency Department for pregnant patients. The hospital has been serving the community with compassion since 1879 and is named among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2024-2025 as “High Performing” for heart failure, and COPD. Ascension St. Joseph is ranked among the top 25% of all hospitals in the U.S. after achieving a four-star rating in 2024 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).