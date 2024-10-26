Nurses Wanted: Ascension Wisconsin Offers Abundant and In-Demand Opportunities

By Ascension Wisconsin

Nurses have been in high demand, and this trend isn’t slowing down. The National Institute of Health reports that by 2029, there will be a 73% increase of Americans 65 years and older, leading to an even greater need for medical personnel, including nurses, to provide care.

The wave of baby boomer retirements, known as the “Silver Tsunami,” is contributing to Wisconsin’s labor shortage while also increasing demand for care. According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) Workforce Report, the demand for nurses is greater than the number of nurses in the state. The needs are anticipated to increase as Wisconsin’s population ages and healthcare workers reach retirement age.

“We want to be part of the solution,” Ascension Wisconsin Nurse Executive Chair Dan Wright said. “Ascension Wisconsin is an organization that’s growing and we’re actively recruiting for positions in many specialties such as surgical technicians, radiology, but especially nursing. We are always working to show people all of the doors that a nursing career can open for them.”

Nursing is a vital, challenging and rewarding profession. Because of this, Ascension Wisconsin recently increased its pay for nurses, including the opportunity for those working non-traditional hours, such as nights and weekends, to earn even more on top of their increased base rate. To spread the word and discuss what a career in nursing has to offer, Ascension is hosting and will bring representatives to local hiring events to share the benefits of working in healthcare and discuss Ascension’s opportunities.

“Reaching out to students at a younger age at career fairs and job assemblies to educate them about what it takes to be a nurse can spark their interest and leave a lasting impact,” Ascension Wisconsin Labor and Delivery nurse Sophie Lynch said. “I decided I wanted to become a nurse in high school. I realized that nursing provides the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients, often during their most vulnerable moments.”

“We want to help others understand what nursing is,” Wright said. “There is a sense of fulfillment that comes from helping others and being a critical part of the healthcare team is a strong motivator for many nurses. In addition to that, you never stop learning in the field of healthcare. Nursing offers numerous specialties, allowing individuals to find their niche, whether in direct patient care, education, research, or administration.”

Nursing will also present you with unexpected situations and challenges. It is important to stay calm, be flexible, and adapt as needed. Resilience and support are crucial to thriving in this field, and the right hospital environment is key to striking that balance.

“At Ascension Wisconsin, we build strong, respectful relationships among colleagues, including doctors, fellow nurses, and support staff,” Wright said. “Good teamwork leads to better patient outcomes and a more supportive work environment.”

Ascension Wisconsin will have representatives at upcoming area job fairs:

• 10/29 MSOE Nursing Career Fair

• 11/13 UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha Job Fair

• 12/5 Registered Nurse

Hiring Event, located at:

• Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee

• Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee

• Ascension All Saints Hospital

Visit the Ascension Wisconsin careers website at ascension.org/wisconsinjobs to learn more about positions at Ascension Wisconsin. They always look forward to adding new members to their team.