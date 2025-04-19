Position Open: Classroom Teacher at Academy of Excellence

Academy of Excellence, Inc., a K-12 Christ-centered school, seeks a Classroom Teacher to teach at its school in Milwaukee, WI. Candidate will manage a classroom and provide education consistent with AoE’s Christian Mission and policies and in a manner conductive to education; plan, prepare, and use instructional strategies to advance education; employ approved curriculum and modify to meet students’ needs consistent with professional standards; record assessments; reference and draw attention to Christian Worldview principles as outlined through the Scriptures as it relates to life and academic education; maintain records for attendance, assessments, planning, conduct, conferences, and communication to parents; identify hindrances to education and strive to minimize or eliminate them; develop a sense of community in classroom and families; keep parents informed of student progress; ensure the safety, health, education, advancement, and protection of students; collaborate with peers to enhance the instructional environment; continue training in education; and participate and attend school related meetings, open houses, conferences, and events. Bachelor of Education, Mathematics Education or related or equivalent education, experience or training to a bachelor’s degree, plus 3 yrs exp in education or related required. Submit resumes to rachel.brownell@mkeacademy.com.