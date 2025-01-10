Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Position Open: Business Development Consultant at Environmental and Restoration Service Inc

Business Development Consultant

We are a restoration company who has been in business for over 30 years in the Milwaukee area. We are searching for an individual who will be able to promote our services, as well as, work with third party partners in the US and Serbia.

Education, Experience Requirements

  • College degree in Business Management, or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Excellent communication skills in both Serbian and English
  • Project management skills
  • Ability to travel

Email resume to: info@earswisconsin.com

Environmental and Restoration Service Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any other federal, state or local protected class.

