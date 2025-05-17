Position Open: Senior Pastor at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church
Now Accepting Applications – Senior Pastor
Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee, WI is actively seeking a Senior pastor who is divinely called to lead our congregation. Individuals with a strong commitment to ministry and a passion for shepherding God’s people are invited to explore the qualifications and application process in greater detail on our church website
For complete information and to apply please visit www.mmbcmke.org.
Application deadline: July 15, 2025