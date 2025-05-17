Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open: Senior Pastor at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church

 

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church

Now Accepting Applications – Senior Pastor

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee, WI is actively seeking a Senior pastor who is divinely called to lead our congregation. Individuals with a strong commitment to ministry and a passion for shepherding God’s people are invited to explore the qualifications and application process in greater detail on our church website

For complete information and to apply please visit www.mmbcmke.org.

Application deadline: July 15, 2025

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383