Position Open: High School Teacher at Academy of Excellence, Inc.

Seeking High School Teacher

Academy of Excellence, Inc., a K-12 Christ-centered school, seeks a Religious Classroom Teacher to teach High School Literature, English, Writing, and Grammer at its school in Milwaukee, WI. Candidate will manage high school classroom and provide education consistent with AoE’s Christian Mission and policies; plan, prepare, and use instructional strategies to advance Christian and Literature/English education; employ approved Literature/English and Biblical Worldview curriculum and modify to meet students’ needs consistent with professional standards; record assessments; reference and draw attention to Christian Worldview principles as outlined through the Scriptures as it relates to life and academic education; maintain records for attendance, assessments, planning, conduct, conferences, and communication to parents; identify hindrances to education and strive to minimize or eliminate them; develop a sense of community in classroom and families; keep parents informed of student progress; ensure the safety, health, education, advancement, and protection of students; collaborate with peers to enhance the instructional environment; continue training in education; and participate and attend school related meetings, open houses, conferences, and events. Bachelor of Education, English Education or related. Submit resumes to

rachel.brownell@mkeacademy.com.