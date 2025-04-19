Position Open: Middle School Classroom Teacher at Academy of Excellence

Academy of Excellence, Inc., a K-12 Christ-centered school, seeks a Middle School Classroom Teacher to teach 6th through 8th grade at its school in Milwaukee, WI. Candidate will manage classroom and provide education consistent with Christian Mission and policies; plan, prepare, and use instructional strategies to advance Christian and science education; employ approved science and Biblical Worldview curriculum and modify to meet the needs of students consistent with professional standards; record assessments; reference and draw attention the Christian Worldview as outlined through Scripture as it relates to life and academic education; maintain records for attendance, assessments, conduct, conferences, and communication; identify hindrances to education and strive to minimize or eliminate them; develop a sense of community in classroom and families; keep parents informed of student progress; ensure the safety, health, education, advancement, and protection of students; collaborate with peers to enhance instructional environment; continue training in education; participate and attend school related meetings, open houses, and events; and attend any conferences during the school year. Bachelor’s in Education, Science Education or related, plus 3 yrs exp in education required. Submit resumes to rachel.brownell@mkeacademy.com.