Milwaukee Families Gather to Celebrate the Holidays and Promote Infant Health

By Ascension Wisconsin

Amid laughter and holiday cheer, 26 families from across Milwaukee gathered for the 5th Annual Blanket of Love Christmas Dinner, hosted at Ascension Ebenezer Resource Center, located at Ebenezer Church of God in Christ.

The Blanket of Love program, a year-round initiative by Ascension Wisconsin, provides expectant mothers and families with essential support, education, and resources aimed at reducing infant mortality and promoting family wellness. The Christmas dinner brought families together to celebrate the season with games, ornament-making, a shared meal, gift-giving, and a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

“I have been coming to Blanket of Love for years. Ascension has helped support me with all three of my pregnancies,” said Alexsis Bailey-Grier. “This program is a true blessing for the community.”

The program fosters a sense of community through health and wellness education, shared meals, and connections with Ascension nurses, social workers, and patient navigators.

This year alone, more than 5,000 families have benefited from the educational, social, and healthcare resources provided through Ascension Wisconsin’s Blanket of Love program. These services are delivered through Ascension hospitals, 36 Milwaukee churches, neighborhood centers, and community partners.

“One of the most important things we do in Blanket of Love is recognize the importance of family all year long but especially during the holiday season,” said Brenda Hoskins, MSW, an Ascension Wisconsin social worker. “Some parents tell me this is a particularly hard time of year for them. When we come together in celebration, it brings a feeling of connectedness through community.”

The program’s overarching goal is to ensure more children in Milwaukee are born healthy and strong, giving them the chance to celebrate their first birthday.

“Education builds the foundation of behaviors and habits that have a positive impact on an individual’s health,” said Julia Means, Ascension RN and Blanket of Love founder.

“When we say ‘blanket of love’ we mean we wrap you in a blanket of love,” Means said. “We want our families to know they are loved and valued and that love spreads throughout our community. Christmas is a time to spread and share love.”

For more information please visit https://www.behealthybeyou.org/programs-bol or call 414-465-4587. Donations for Ascension Wisconsin Blanket of Love can be made to the Ascension Wisconsin Foundation at: giveAWF.org/community-giving.