Ascension St. Joseph Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Fall 2024 Grade Reflects a Strong Commitment to Patient Safety

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Ascension St. Joseph has earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization focused on advancing patient safety. This grade reflects Ascension St. Joe’s dedication to creating a safe, reliable environment for every patient. Leapfrog assigns grades of ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ to hospitals nationwide based on more than 30 safety performance metrics, including prevention of accidents, errors, infections, and other preventable incidents.

“This grade reflects the hospital’s ongoing dedication to patient safety and quality care. St. Joseph’s earning an ‘A’ is a testament to every associate’s commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care at our hospital,” said Shana S. Crittenden, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital President. “We are blessed and thankful for our talented teams’ extraordinary commitment to live out our mission every day as we continue to serve those who need help the most.”

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade program is a national rating focused exclusively on hospital safety, preventable medical errors, infections and patient injuries. It is peer-reviewed, transparent and available to the public at no cost, with updated grades published twice annually in fall and spring. For detailed hospital grades and safety tips for patients, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Ascension St. Joseph has been serving the community with compassion since 1879 and is named among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2024-2025 as “High Performing” for heart failure, and COPD. Ascension St. Joseph is ranked among the top 25% of all hospitals in the U.S. after achieving a four-star rating in 2024 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).To learn more about Ascension St. Joseph, visit the website.

About The Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About Ascension Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 17 hospitals and more than 100 related healthcare facilities serving more than three million patients each year. Ascension Wisconsin is a non-profit and Catholic health system with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension sites of care in Wisconsin have been serving patients and their communities since 1848. Ascension employs more than 12,000 associates, serving communities in Southeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley region. In FY2024, Ascension provided more than $250 million in community benefit in Wisconsin. Visit www.ascension.org.