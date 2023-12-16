Enchant® Christmas is The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze Now Open in Milwaukee

Event includes more than 30 local businesses, an anticipated economic impact of more than $30 million

Milwaukee, WI — (November 21, 2023) — Enchant Christmas debuted its (all-new) World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze in Milwaukee on Friday, November 24 with a Grand Opening Ceremony. Enchant Christmas covers more than 10 acres including a holiday shopping marketplace spotlighting local businesses and festive programming, a massive display of larger-than-life light sculptures, visits with Santa, seasonal foods and beverages, local live entertainment, and more. Enchant Christmas features a center tree that is 100 feet tall, or as tall as three school buses stacked on top of each other. The unique, custom-designed ice-skating trail can accommodate 300 guests at once and is coupled with an LED dance floor. Special theme nights are aimed at celebrating southeastern Wisconsin.

Enchant Christmas runs through Sunday, December 31 at Ballpark Commons, 7044 S Ballpark Drive in Franklin. During its run, Enchant Christmas estimates more than 250,000 guests will visit Milwaukee during the 29 nights of operation. Enchant Christmas is anticipated to have an economic impact of more than $30 million on the southeastern Wisconsin area. Milwaukee is one of only seven cities chosen to host Enchant Christmas this year including Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Jose, California; St. Petersburg, Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Kansas City, Kansas.

“Being selected as one of only seven venues across the country to host Enchant Christmas is a big deal for us at Ballpark Commons,” said Michael Zimmerman, founder and CEO of Ballpark Commons. “We are excited to bring the holiday spirit to Franklin and welcome visitors from across the entire Midwest.”

The sounds of Christmas carols will emanate throughout the concourse from a local choir, and the holiday shopping marketplace aka “The Village” spotlights more than 30 southeastern Wisconsin-area businesses, such as:

Art Z Faces Facepainting

Everything’s All Light Candles

Flip’s Mini Donuts

Happy Dough Lucky

Hooked MKE, Permanent Jewelry

Gallery Panda, Neon Art

Tots on the Street

The Enchant Christmas team has been working for the past 16 months from story concept to build in order to open its doors. Enchant’s new light maze is based on the original story titled “The Great Search” – in this story-based experience, guests explore far and wide within the maze in search of the missing reindeer as a storm has swept through Enchant. Morning revealed that the barn door was open wide, and not a reindeer could be found. Visitors can help Santa find the missing reindeer to save Christmas.

The following upcoming special theme nights are aimed at celebrating southeastern Wisconsin:

Thursday, December 21: LADIES NIGHT

Introducing Enchant Christmas’ first-ever Paint Nite! Purchase your additional Paint Nite ticket and become an artist within hours as you paint a stunning holiday canvas. Painting starts at 7:00 p.m. In addition, visit the village to shop for your favorite holiday essentials and gifts including candles, makeup, skincare, fashion, and jewelry. Learn more >>

Thursday, December 28: COLLEGE NIGHT .

Enchant Christmas welcomes all students, faculty, and alumni of colleges and universities to its first-ever College Nights, school colors are encouraged! Learn more >>

Limited tickets remain for opening night, and tickets for all dates of the run are available at EnchantChristmas.com. Tickets start at $34 for general admission and a variety of package options are available including junior, senior, military, a Family 4-Pack, groups 10+, and more.

ABOUT BALLPARK COMMONS

Ballpark Commons is profoundly committed to the notion of community creation. That is to say: great communities don’t just happen, they are made. And that creation requires a firm dedication to purpose, programming and buy-in from its active users. Our “amenities and programming” will be mostly anchored around sports and entertainment “products” that share our ambition for community creation. For more information, visit https://www.visitbpc.com/.

ABOUT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming inclusive of a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom-designed, and story-driven light sculptures. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace, entertainment, and more. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. For more details: enchantchristmas.com