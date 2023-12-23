UPDATED: From free meals to coat drives, how you can keep the holiday season affordable in Milwaukee

By PrincessSafiya Byers and Meredith Melland

We’ve compiled a list of holiday events and giveaways during this holiday season.

And we also provide information on how you can donate your money or time.

Meals

Free Christmas Meal Delivery: Monday, Dec. 25

Moms Matter is planning to deliver 500 meals on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, to moms and families in need in the 53206 zip code and around Milwaukee. Sign up by Thursday, Dec. 21 by emailing momsmatter24@gmail.com with your household name, number of meals, phone number and address.

Washington Park Christmas Dinner Giveaway: Monday, Dec. 25

Free, heat-and-serve meals will be available for pick up from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 at Rooted & Rising – Washington Park, 3940 W. Lisbon Ave., with registration.

The Salvation Army Christmas Family Feast: Monday, Dec. 25

The Salvation Army will provide free meals while supplies last at the Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. Volunteers can register to help with the feast. New toy donations are accepted year-round at the Toy Shop Distribution Center, 5880 N. 60th St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Toy drives and giveaways

Northcott Neighborhood House Third Annual Tis the Season Family Event: Monday, Dec. 25

Northcott Neighborhood House will give away gifts and pre-made meals from Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2460 N. 6th St. No registration is required. Volunteers are also needed.

Coat drives

Brown Berets Wisconsin Coat Drive: Through Tuesday, Jan. 30

Brown Berets Wisconsin is collecting coats until Tuesday, Jan. 30 at El Conquistador Latino Newspaper, 4531 W. Forest Home Ave. and all El Rey locations. Monetary donations are also being accepted; $20 will cover the cost of one new coat.

More opportunities to help

Capuchin Community Services needs volunteers to help with its toy drive distribution and other services at House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St.

Tikkun Ha-Ir has opportunities to sort holiday gift drive donations and deliver them to local agencies.

Visit United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County's Season of Caring 2023 calendar for more local volunteering opportunities.