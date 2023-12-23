Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Soulful Santa Train Led Families to a Christmas Wonderland

Liberty who has cerebral palsy is all smiles on the train full of excited kids on their way to go take pictures with the Soulful Santa. (Photos by Rosalind Manning)

By Rosalind Manning

Hundreds of families gathered at the African Heritage Soulful Santa Christmas celebration to bring joy to children with free toys and meals for everyone who was hungry held on Saturday December 9 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin.

All aboard Santa has arrived to bring happiness to hundreds of children. There were lots of smiles and Wows! (Photos by Rosalind Manning)

Milwaukee founder of Parent University Delores Sallis just wants families from all backgrounds to live their best life. Sallis connected with one of the organizers of African Heritage Soulful Santa event Dr. Sabrina Robbins to bring happiness to children traveling from across Wisconsin. Sallis certainly brings to life the principle that actions speak louder than words. She stated that the third annual Christmas celebration is important because it brings multiple communities together.

Lillie and JaKaleb look out at the breathtaking man on stilts as he approaches them(Photos by Rosalind Manning)

Besides the live Christmas Singers Caroling, free mini cupcakes, or storytelling by Ms. Claus, the face painting for the children was on the top of the to do list. The eye-catching stilt walker was more than just on stilts. He was a true entertainer with his bright colored costume. His exaggerated size made him stand out in the crowd while dancing.

Mr. Allenton is a masterful performer from Milwaukee (Photos by Rosalind Manning)

As families waited for the Soulful Train, the crowd chanted as the performer sang and danced to what sounded like reggae music. His red shingles continued to shake as he moved back and forth. People in the crowd clapped while the kids wiggled their bodies.

Milwaukee Community Advocate Delores Sallis on left and Dr. Sabrina Robbins (Photos by Rosalind Manning)

Delores has a great passion for the families she serves, because she knows there is a need to help them assimilate in the world around them. According to the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities (BPDD), Sallis’ efforts have literally brought happiness to many people with disabilities and their loved ones. “BPDD is honored to invest in Delores and other community leaders statewide who know their neighbors, are trusted resources, and come to people where they are at: in their homes and neighborhoods,” said BPDD Executive Director Beth Swedeen.

Known for her soul food lunches, Sallis provided full meals to the volunteers who helped set up the Soulful Christmas Wonderland in Appleton Wisconsin. Milwaukee County Disabilities Services Division Administrator, Marietta Luster said “Her commitment to people with disabilities and capacity to help is unmatched.”

