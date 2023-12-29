Have a Holly Jolly Christmas

By LaKeshia N. Myers

It is one of my favorite times of year. A time that I can relax, kick back with family and friends, and watch my favorite holiday movies. I know, this probably seems like trivial frivolity, and this may be true. But, given the weightier issues we face every day, and the year I’ve had, it is something I need. So, during my holiday break, I plan on breaking bread and sitting back to watch my all-time favorite holiday movies.

What’s on my list? I’m glad you asked:

This Christmas-This 2007 film became an instant holiday classic for me. I enjoyed the positive portrayal of the Whitfield family and their hilarious holiday drama. Regina King’s belt served as an omen for any cheating husband—it is a guide in marital discourse. The Best Man Holiday-I am excited to re-watch both The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday this year because of the premiere of the television series based off the movies. Airing on Peacock, the series will wrap up the storylines of the collegiate friends who have loved and lost together over the past twenty five years. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-There is no other family as funny as the Griswald’s and their Christmas antics. Chevy Chase, his country cousins, and the garish, over the top holiday lights offer comedy for everyone. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York—this film was my favorite as a kid; Kevin McAllister lived his best life at New York’s Plaza hotel and did a great job of capturing the Sticky Bandits. Kevin’s ability to get the bad guys and save Christmas for orphans? As I’ve grown older, I always wanted to know what in the devil Kevin’s parents did for a living and how they could lose him, twice. Prancer—who says reindeer aren’t real? Prancer is a touching story of a farm girl who nurses a wounded reindeer back to health. Believing the reindeer to be one of Santa’s, she hopes to bring it back to health in time for Christmas. The storyline is perfectly magical, especially for little ones who want to see reindeer fly. It’s a Wonderful Life-An ode to yesteryear and an important perspective during the holiday season. What would life be like if you weren’t in it? George Bailey learned that his presence was necessary for everyone he encountered. He learned that we all are needed, because we all add value to the world. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? —I know, what does a “hag horror” film have to do with the holidays? Absolutely nothing. However, this movie would undoubtedly always be playing on New Year’s Eve and my sister and I would always watch with my late Aunt Kaye. Aunt Kaye has been gone for three years now and we will both watch “our movie” in her honor. Miracle on 34th Street—In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity. This is the movie that cemented my love for Macy’s (and Santa too!). It is the ultimate Christmas movie. Last Holiday—The discovery that she has a terminal illness prompts introverted saleswoman Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) to reflect on what she realizes has been an overly cautious life. So Georgia withdraws her life savings and jets off to Europe where she lives like a millionaire. Queen Latifah’s clothes alone are worth loving this movie; but let me not lie, LL Cool J is a great leading man as well. It’s a great holiday romcom. A Christmas Story—This is the best Christmas movie of all. Its Ralphie and the gang and his Red Ryder BB gun. I triple dog dare you to watch and laugh with your family. I’m certain you won’t be disappointed.

I encourage everyone to smile, relax, and spend time with your loved one watching these classic holiday films together. Remember, its not what you spend, but the time you spend with each other that counts the most.