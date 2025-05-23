Mental Health Matters: Understanding National Mental Health Awareness Month

By LaKeshia N. Myers

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and it’s time we have an honest conversation about the mental health crisis affecting communities in Wisconsin and across America. The statistics are sobering, but they tell a story Americans can no longer afford to ignore.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year. That translates to over 50 million Americans living with conditions ranging from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Even more concerning, one in six youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder annually. These aren’t just numbers on a page—they represent our neighbors, family members, coworkers, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic amplified what many mental health advocates warned about for years: we were already at crisis level. The isolation, economic uncertainty, and health fears of the pandemic pushed many over the edge. Even today, Wisconsin emergency departments have reported significant increases in mental health-related visits, particularly among young people.

But here’s what I want everyone to understand: seeking help for mental health is not a sign of weakness—it’s a sign of strength and self-awareness. Just as we wouldn’t hesitate to see a doctor for a broken bone or diabetes, we must normalize seeking support for our mental well-being.

For those struggling with mental health challenges, there are practical steps you can take starting today. First, establish a routine that includes regular sleep, exercise, and nutritious meals. These basics form the foundation of mental wellness. Second, stay connected with supportive people in your life. Isolation feeds depression and anxiety, while community connection nurtures healing. Third, practice stress management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or journaling. Fourth, limit alcohol and avoid drugs, which often worsen mental health symptoms. Finally, don’t hesitate to reach out for professional help when you need it.

Wisconsin has made significant strides in expanding mental health resources, though we still have work to do. The state’s Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) program provides individualized mental health and substance abuse services to adults and children with serious mental illness or emotional disturbance. This program operates in numerous counties across Wisconsin and offers everything from crisis intervention to peer support services.

For immediate crisis support, Wisconsin residents can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7. The state also operates county-based mental health centers that provide outpatient therapy, medication management, and case coordination services. Many of these centers operate on sliding fee scales to ensure affordability.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has also launched initiatives specifically targeting youth mental health. The Children’s Mental Health Collective Impact initiative brings together schools, healthcare providers, and community organizations to create comprehensive support systems for young people.

For those dealing with substance abuse alongside mental health issues—what we call co-occurring disorders—Wisconsin offers integrated treatment programs that address both conditions simultaneously. The state recognizes that treating mental illness without addressing substance abuse, or vice versa, is ineffective.

Insurance coverage for mental health services has improved significantly thanks to mental health parity laws, which require insurance companies to cover mental health services at the same level as physical health services. If you’re having trouble accessing care due to insurance issues, Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance can help navigate these challenges.

As we observe Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s commit to breaking down the stigma that prevents too many people from seeking help. Let’s check on our friends and family members. Let’s support policies that expand mental health resources in our communities. And let’s remember that mental health is health—period.

The path forward requires all of us to work together. By raising awareness, expanding access to care, and treating mental health with the same urgency we give physical health, we can build stronger, healthier communities throughout Wisconsin. Our collective well-being depends on it.