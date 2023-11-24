New Moms and Families Gather to Learn Infant CPR

By Ascension Wisconsin

Whether self-soothing, exploring, or teething, if a baby can grab something, it’s most likely going in their mouth. While mouthing is a normal part of development for babies, not everything that goes in their mouth should. In the event an object they place in their mouth ends up blocking their airway, infant CPR is an important skill for parents and caregivers to know.

Through the Ascension Wisconsin Blanket of Love program, expectant mothers and young families recently attended an infant CPR class at Ascension Ebenezer Resource Center located at Ebenezer Church of God in Christ.

As a leading cause of mortality among children, especially three years and younger, it only takes four minutes for permanent damage or death to occur from choking. Knowing how to perform CPR correctly on infants and children is vital. The proper CPR technique can save lives.

“If our baby were to start choking, it’s crazy to think that we would just have to sit there until EMTs arrived,” said Blanket of Love father Germone Youngblood. “We wanted to come to this class to increase the chance of our baby surviving a breathing emergency.”

Founded in 2004 by Ascension Wisconsin, Blanket of Love provides expectant mothers and young families with the support, education, and resources they need to strengthen their family.

“I have been with Blanket of Love since the beginning of my pregnancy,” said Maha Youngblood. “It’s great to have other women and mothers supporting me, my baby and my family by sharing parenting tips. We look forward to coming to every class.”

Blanket of Love creates a community of support through the combination of an educational presentation, sharing a welcoming meal together, and time to build enriching relationships with staff, community members, and other group members.

From prenatal education to labor, delivery, and celebrating a child’s first birthday, Blanket of Love ensures families understand strategies for improved health of the mother and for the baby, developmental stages to be expected, nutritional tips, and infant care techniques, including infant CPR.

“Blanket of Love is a great program. It gives me the support, knowledge and resources I need to take care of myself and my baby,” said Mandi Galilto. “I can look away for one second and my daughter has something she shouldn’t and puts it in her mouth. If there’s a moment where I can’t get to her in time and she starts to choke, this class taught me what I needed to know to help her. I am feeling pretty confident.”

Collaborating with 36 Milwaukee church congregations, neighborhood centers, and community partners, each year, more than 5,200 families receive educational, social and healthcare resources through Ascension Wisconsin’s Blanket of Love.

“Blanket of Love is a program that I would recommend to all moms, new moms and moms to be,” said Lockeaira Ward. “I am a new mom and I didn’t want to be scared. The support, resources and information I’ve been given has helped me, my baby and my family become stronger together.”

For more information please visit https://www.behealthybeyou.org/programs-bol or call 414-465-4587.