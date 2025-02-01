Changing the Course: Empowering Black Communities to Save Lives with CPR

By Karen Stokes

February is Black History Month, a time to reflect on the past and look to the future by addressing the ongoing health disparities affecting Black communities. It’s time to change the direction of health in the Black community.

Black people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting are substantially less likely to receive lifesaving care from a bystander.

Scientific studies in the U.S. indicate that the general public is less likely to initiate CPR for people experiencing cardiac arrest in low-income Black neighborhoods than in high-income white neighborhoods.

The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, is working to affect change by empowering members of the Black community to learn lifesaving Hands-Only CPR.

During Black History Month and in conjunction with American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone everywhere to join National Ambassador and cardiac arrest survivor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in becoming a Nation of Lifesavers.

“Black History Month is a powerful reminder of the resilience and contributions of Black Americans throughout history, as well as the persistent disparities in health that impact Black communities today,” Milwaukee American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Connolly said. “Through the Nation of Lifesavers initiative, we’re not only equipping individuals with critical CPR skills, but we’re also working to close the health equity gap, so every individual has the opportunity for a longer, healthier life.”

Nation of Lifesavers is an initiative that focuses on empowering individuals with vital CPR skills, promoting heart-healthy lifestyles, and advocating for equitable healthcare. With heart disease being the leading cause of death among Black adults and the incidence of hypertension among Black Americans among the highest in the world, the Association’s Mission to save lives and improve cardiovascular health is more crucial than ever.

The American Heart Association is collaborating with community leaders, local organizations, and healthcare professionals to provide hands-on CPR training, health screenings, and educational workshops. The Association aims to double cardiac emergency survival by 2030. This training is especially vital in underserved communities, where emergency response times are often delayed.

Currently, 90% of the 350,000 people who suffer an outside-of-the-hospital cardiac arrest every year die, partly because they do not receive CPR more than half the time. CPR, if performed immediately, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

When seconds matter most, CPR can make the difference in whether your friends and family survive. But not everyone knows how to perform CPR. Find a nearby class to take a course to learn the lifesaving skills of CPR, first aid, and AED.

Individuals, families, and friend groups can watch a 90-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video to learn the two steps of Hands-Only CPR: 1) Call 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, and 2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute. The easiest way to do that is to do compressions to the beat of a song.

Empower yourself with CPR—changing the course of Black health starts with you. The life you save could be someone you love.

For more information go to heart.org