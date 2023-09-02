Enchant Christmas Announces Ticket Presale, Puts Out Call To Local Organizations to Participate

Milwaukee — Enchant Christmas announced today its ticket presale, an opportunity to get first access to a number of experiences coming to Milwaukee’s Ballpark Commons this holiday season for the first time. Enchant Christmas also shared a list of on-site special events in celebration of the local Milwaukee community, and put out a call to local businesses to participate.

The presale starts Wednesday, September 6 at 8:00 a.m. CDT. The general ticket on-sale begins Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 a.m. CDT. Presale ticket buyers will get a first look at the all-new adventure that will fill Milwaukee’s Ballpark Commons Friday, November 24- Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Whether you’re an artisan or culinary vendor interested in the vibrant Christmas Village, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a brand ambassador, etc., local community members can visit the following link for opportunities to participate in Enchant Christmas: https://enchantchristmas.com/get-involved/. Below is a preview of the special event schedule:

November 24: Opening Night

Opening Night Dec 3: Paws n’ Claus Night

Paws n’ Claus Night Dec 7: Military Night

Military Night Dec 10: Ugly Holiday Sweater Night

Ugly Holiday Sweater Night Dec 14 & 21: Ladies Night

Ladies Night Dec 15 & 28: College Student Night

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday visitors in the form of the following festive activities:

Christmas Village – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted here.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted here. Live Entertainment – Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue, Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves are celebrating every night and local Milwaukee musical groups will share their talent with the community.

– Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue, Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves are celebrating every night and local Milwaukee musical groups will share their talent with the community. The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze – a maze adventure is coming to Milwaukee and will be announced first to the Magic Mail mail list.

– a maze adventure is coming to Milwaukee and will be announced first to the Magic Mail mail list. Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant Christmas features an ice-skating trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide. This experience is limited, so it is recommended to reserve your chance to skate early.

– Enchant Christmas features an ice-skating trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide. This experience is limited, so it is recommended to reserve your chance to skate early. VIP & Private Event Experiences – Milwaukee’s Ballpark Commons Private Luxury Suites and Club Spaces will be transformed into exclusive rooms for holiday parties and special events. Enjoy all that the Enchant Christmas experience has to offer plus full-service catering, and more. To inquire, visit the website here.

– Milwaukee’s Ballpark Commons Private Luxury Suites and Club Spaces will be transformed into exclusive rooms for holiday parties and special events. Enjoy all that the Enchant Christmas experience has to offer plus full-service catering, and more. To inquire, visit the website here. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa will take photos in his workshop with children and he’s bringing Mrs. Claus who will be leading story time.

– Santa will take photos in his workshop with children and he’s bringing Mrs. Claus who will be leading story time. Seasonal Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks throughout the Enchant Village with a special bar experience on the field in the maze.

Enchant Christmas offers Family, Adult, Junior, Senior, Student, Group and Military General Admission tickets and the following special-offer packages:

Family 4-Pack: this package includes two adult and two junior general admission tickets at a special package rate.

this package includes two adult and two junior general admission tickets at a special package rate. Military Ticket: all active-duty military and veterans will receive 10% off the general admission ticket price for any night of Enchant.

all active-duty military and veterans will receive 10% off the general admission ticket price for any night of Enchant. Night Owl Ticket : for greater savings, reserve Night Owl tickets. These tickets are available on select dates and give you access to the final two hours of Enchant.

: for greater savings, reserve Night Owl tickets. These tickets are available on select dates and give you access to the final two hours of Enchant. Groups of 10+ : transport your holiday celebration to the magical land of Enchant Christmas with a custom group ticket package! Groups of 10+ enjoy special perks.

: transport your holiday celebration to the magical land of Enchant Christmas with a custom group ticket package! Groups of 10+ enjoy special perks. VIP Experience : upgrade your Enchant experience with an exclusive VIP package offering VIP entrance lanes, exclusive photography moments, complimentary beverage, souvenir gift, and access to a VIP area with a premium menu and a special Enchant Christmas character.

: upgrade your Enchant experience with an exclusive VIP package offering VIP entrance lanes, exclusive photography moments, complimentary beverage, souvenir gift, and access to a VIP area with a premium menu and a special Enchant Christmas character. Private Parties & Suites: host a holiday gathering of any size at Enchant Christmas. Celebrations for groups 10-10,000+ are a specialty, and there are a variety of private event spaces.

ABOUT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming inclusive of a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom designed, and story-driven light sculptures. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace, entertainment, and more. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. For more details: enchantchristmas.com.

ABOUT BALLPARK COMMONS

Ballpark Commons is profoundly committed to the notion of community creation. That is to say: great communities don’t just happen, they are made. And that creation requires a firm dedication to purpose, programming and buy-in from its active users. Our “amenities and programming” are anchored around sports and entertainment “products” that share our ambition for community creation. For more details: visitbpc.com.

