UW Credit Union Announces May 5 Grand Opening Date for New Franklin Branch

Franklin is one of four new locations planned for the Milwaukee area, recruitment efforts underway

UW Credit Union’s newest branch office will open in Franklin on May 5, marking the credit union’s eighth location in the Milwaukee area and bringing its total Wisconsin branch count to 29. The 5,000- square-foot full-service branch is located at 6611 S. 27th St. and will provide personal banking options (e.g., savings, checking and lending) as well as mortgage and investment solutions.

Like all recent branch openings from UW Credit Union, the Franklin branch was built to the highest standards of energy efficiency and geothermal energy technology. The building exterior features a modern architectural layout while interior amenities address evolving member needs. This includes custom teller pods designed to promote open communication and personal assistance while eliminating traditional teller lines. A kids table is available for busy families as well as private spaces for one-on-one financial counseling.

UW Credit Union has steadily increased its Milwaukee footprint in recent years, with branches in downtown Milwaukee, Wauwatosa (two locations), Glendale, West Allis, New Berlin and Waukesha. In addition to the Franklin property, the not-for-profit financial cooperative recently purchased three other pieces of real estate in Milwaukee-area suburbs. New branches are currently planned for Bayview, Elm Grove and Greenfield. UW Credit Union will upgrade its current Bayshore branch this year via new construction built alongside the existing building. The old building will be demolished without any interruption in service.

“Since many UW Credit Union members work, study or reside in the greater Milwaukee area, expanding in this market is a natural progression for us,” said Paul Kundert, president and CEO at UW Credit Union. “We are very purposeful in selecting areas like Franklin, locations that are convenient and accessible to our growing membership and UW-system graduates. It’s exciting to officially join the Franklin community and to introduce Emily Calhoun, a Wisconsin native and Franklin resident, as the local branch manager.”

Calhoun has been with UW Credit Union for nearly 12 years. She most recently served as the Whitewater branch manager.

“Being able to represent the community I call home is a definite perk,” Calhoun said. “I’m looking forward to expanding our Franklin team and to supporting active recruitment efforts throughout Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs.”

In addition to entry-level teller positions (starting pay $16 per hour) for the Franklin branch, UW Credit Union has more than two dozen Milwaukee-area employment opportunities available, including financial specialist positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit UW Credit Union’s Careers Page for more information.

Beginning May 5, Franklin branch lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Branch drive-up hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Local members can take advantage of Franklin’s drive-up ATM or schedule an appointment to meet with a financial specialist over the phone or in person. Spanish-speaking staff members are available.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s over 730 employees serve the financial needs of more than 275,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 28 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With assets exceeding $4 billion, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.