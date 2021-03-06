Ascension Wisconsin Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Plans for Vulnerable Communities

Milwaukee, Wis. – Increasing accessibility and eliminating barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for those who are most vulnerable, is an Ascension Wisconsin priority. When eligibility to the community expands and vaccine availability increases, Ascension Wisconsin will focus on thoughtfully working to eliminate barriers, disparities and inequities so that everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated. To accomplish this Ascension Wisconsin’s goal is to establish:

● Mobile Vaccine Clinics

Provide access to mobile clinics in convenient locations

● Community Vaccine Clinics Locations

Provide vaccinations where the need is greatest in Milwaukee and Racine at Ascension St. Ben’s Clinic, Ascension Angel of Hope Clinic, Ascension Ebenezer Health Resource Center, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee – Family Health Center, Ascension All Saints Family Health Center, Ascension All Saints Hospital – Wisconsin Avenue Campus

● Large-scale Community Vaccination Clinics

Collaborate with community partners to create large-scale community clinics in Southeast Wisconsin

● Community Engagement

Efforts will include hosting town hall events and community conversations to encourage vaccination by providing accurate information and dispelling myths

● Community Outreach

Collaborate with community partners and the faith community to build awareness and provide information on how to access vaccinations

“We are called to lead by example and we recognize the critical role we have in the equitable distribution of these life saving vaccines. It is our mission to focus particular attention to those individuals who are vulnerable and most in need,” said Reggie Newson, Vice President of Government and Community Services and Chief Advocacy Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “As our community looks to the COVID-19 vaccines with hope of ending this pandemic, it is essential that we continue to work together to make sure everyone has access to these valuable and precious resources.”

As part of the commitment to improving the health of the community, Ascension Wisconsin created a multi-disciplinary team focused on vaccinating underserved and vulnerable populations when they are eligible. The team’s work includes identifying and developing solutions to barriers, implementing a comprehensive community engagement and outreach plan, proactive outreach and assistance for prioritized patients and creating multiple mobile and large-scale vaccination clinics to reach the most vulnerable in our community.

COVID-19 has greatly and disproportionately affected those with decreased access to healthcare, and in our diverse communities across the country. “Our care teams have been fighting against COVID-19 for nearly a year and we have seen the devastating impact this virus has had in our minority and underserved communities,” said Nichole Gladney, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement. “As we continue to vaccinate our eligible patients and community members, we are excited to begin this next critical phase of vaccinations and look forward to the hard work ahead to offer as many vaccinations as possible, to as many people as possible.”

As of March 3, 2021, Ascension Wisconsin has administered more than 81,000 vaccinations, including first and second doses, to Phase 1a and Phase 1b eligible individuals in accordance with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC guidelines. When vaccine supply allows and eligibility expands, Ascension Wisconsin has the capacity to double its weekly vaccinations with thousands of these dedicated to our underserved neighborhoods.

“As we work together to build community immunity, the importance of getting vaccinated includes protecting those who are most at risk,” shared Newson. “We encourage everyone who is eligible, to get their COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to help protect not just themselves, but their loved ones, friends and neighbors.”

About Ascension Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related healthcare facilities and employs more than 1,200 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Serving Wisconsin since 1848, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit and Catholic health system in the U.S., operating more than 2,600 sites of care – including 145 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.