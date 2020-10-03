Ascension Wisconsin to Provide Free Flu Vaccines in Milwaukee

Ascension Wisconsin is offering Free Influenza (flu) vaccinations for the community at Ascension St. Joseph and the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee for adults age 18 and older.

WHERE:

Ascension St. Joseph 5000 W. Chambers St., Milwaukee, WI 53210

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 7

from 9 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Oct. 14

from 9 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Oct. 21

from 9 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Oct. 28

from 9 a.m. – Noon

WHERE:

Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee 1443 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 3

from 9 a.m. – Noon

Monday, Oct. 5

from 9 a.m. – Noon

Friday, Oct. 9

from 9 a.m. – Noon

BACKGROUND:

Ascension Wisconsin is providing several opportunities for the community to get flu vaccinations.

“Getting a vaccine is more important than ever this year to protect yourself, your family, friends and neighbors from the flu,” Nichole Gladney, Ascension Wisconsin Community Services director, said. “Offering flu vaccinations free of charge for our most at-risk patients and residents in Milwaukee will help keep our community healthy and free up resources our healthcare systems need to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine. People 65 years and older and adults with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease and stroke, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, are at a high risk of developing serious complications from flu compared to young healthy adults.

Both influenza and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses. Until there is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, one of the best ways to help prevent these two viruses from circulating at the same time is to get a flu vaccine. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. Testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis. Ascension Wisconsin recommends contacting your doctor for instructions on when to seek care.

The flu vaccine takes nearly two weeks to become effective. Doctors at Ascension Wisconsin encourage everyone to be vaccinated before Oct. 31.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No appointment or insurance is required. There is no cost and no ID is needed. Translation services are available. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. Masks/face coverings are required.

About Ascension Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related healthcare facilities and employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Serving Wisconsin since 1848, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

