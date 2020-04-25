UW Credit Union and Jonathan Taylor Launch Community Giveback Campaign

All new checking accounts will yield a $23 donation to United Way’s COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund

UW Credit Union joins Badger alum and NFL hopeful Jonathan Taylor to give back to Wisconsin families in a unique way. Beginning today, UW Credit Union will donate $23 to both the United Way of Dane County and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County for every new checking account opened with the organization’s Jump Around or Bucky debit cards.

“The $23 is significant on multiple levels,” said UW Credit Union President & CEO Paul Kundert. “Of course, it’s the number Jonathan has worn on his back for three great seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; a number we’re proud of as he embarks on this next chapter of his career. But it’s also a reflection of our shared pride in Wisconsin, a commitment to doing what we can to help carry others through these difficult times.”

Taylor, who has been a member of UW Credit Union since his freshman year, became the financial institution’s first brand ambassador in January, with a goal of supporting local communities through his time and talent. In addition to sponsoring football camps for underserved Wisconsin youth, the 21-year-old running back joined UW Credit Union last Saturday via Instagram Live to host a virtual “Jump Around” in recognition of essential workers. Taylor took to social media again today, urging fans to consider opening a new checking account and encouraging them to join UW Credit Union this Saturday for a second virtual “Jump Around.” (details below)

“Wisconsin will always feel like my second home and I’m thrilled to pay that love forward by partnering with UW Credit Union, said Taylor. “Every day is truly unchartered territory for so many and every dollar matters. I hope that regardless of whether you’re a current student, an alumnus or a fellow Badger fan, we can all team up to spread positivity and benefit those who need our help most.”

UW Credit Union checking accounts feature no minimum balance, no monthly fee options, and easy online and mobile banking. Anyone interested in opening a new checking account must do so online, lobby services were suspended effective March 15. When creating a new account, users will have the opportunity to select a debit card design and to enter promo code JUMPAROUND23.

Last month, UW Credit Union donated $150,000 to support the United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts ($100,000 to Dane County and $50,000 to Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County). The Jump Around Giveback Campaign runs through the extended stay-at-home order (May 26) and will serve as a separate, additional donation.

“As this crisis evolves and more families face unprecedented economic and financial challenges, we’re humbled by the show of support from partners like UW Credit Union” said United Way Dane County President & CEO Renee Moe. “Teaming up with Jonathan Taylor to assist those in tough times, while also recognizing essential workers, is the positive news we need to generate awareness and critical action.”

To learn more about UW Credit Union’s pandemic response efforts, visit uwcu.org/campaigns/covid-19/.

Saturday’s virtual “Jump Around”

Join UW Credit Union and Jump Around Wisconsin founders, Joe Lahti and Greg Thomson on Instagram Live this Saturday for a virtual “Jump Around” to recognize essential workers. UW Credit Union will kick things off at 2:50 p.m. with a quick Q&A with Joe and Greg and then will hit play on the fan-favorite House of Pain song from its Verona branch location. Verona Branch Manager Brandon Day will host.

Tune in from home or crank it from your own playlist any time you want. Anyone that posts a photo of their Jump Around to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (with #JTJumpAround) will be entered to win a VIP Badger game experience for up to four people, including tickets to a game (game TBD). The contest opens today (Thursday, April 23) at 9 a.m. and closes Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. For official rules visit: uwcu.org/contestrules.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s over 700 employees serve the financial needs of more than 270,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 28 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With assets exceeding $3.3 billion, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded 89 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin community, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.