The 30th Annual Christmas Family Feast is Free and Open to the Public

The Salvation Army is just a few days away from the 30th Annual Christmas Family Feast. Approximately 1,000 volunteers will help serve a homestyle dinner of turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverages for more than 9,000 people at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee.

Doors to the Wisconsin Center will open at 10:30 a.m. and the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition bringing together those in need and those of means for a day of food, fun and fellowship. We encourage everyone to join us on Christmas Day,” said Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

Christmas Family Feast is the largest event hosted by The Salvation Army on Christmas Day in the country. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to meet and greet guests. Guests will receive gifts while supplies last.

Christmas Family Feast is sponsored in part by the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, AT&T, Samster, Konkel and Safran Personal Injury Attorneys, WNOV, Hunger Task Force, Brewers Community Foundation, We Energies Foundation, Wisconsin Center District, Jammin 98.3, Landmark Credit Union, Hupy and Abraham, Milwaukee Courier, Pick ‘n Save, Reinhart Food Service, Sara Lee, Milwaukee County Transit Services, Hyatt Regency, The New Pitts Mortuary, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Food for the Hungry, Milwaukee Times and Milwaukee Community Journal.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org). Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County