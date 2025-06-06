Changes to Federal Food aid Raise Alarm as Summer Nears. Here’s What you Need to Know.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Devin Blake

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

The Trump administration has cut federal food assistance – including funding used by schools and food banks – sparking broader concerns about the safety net many Wisconsinites rely on.

Here’s what to know and how to help as summer approaches.

Federal cuts, systemic effects

In 2024, Milwaukee children received nearly 400,000 free summer meals through a single federal program, according to Hunger Task Force, a Milwaukee-based food bank and advocacy organization that distributed the meals.

The program – called the Summer Food Service Program – is administered at the state level by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA.

While this food program has not been targeted, similar ones have been.

In March, the USDA canceled $1 billion that helped schools and food banks across the country purchase locally produced food.

In the 2023-24 school year, this funding reached 950,000 students in Wisconsin, according to a statement from Jill Underly, superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and dozens of Senate colleagues wrote a letter to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, urging her to reverse the billion dollar cancellation.

“At a time when food insecurity remains high,” the senators wrote, “providing affordable, fresh food to food banks and families … is critical.”

The Salvation Army is one of the nation’s oldest emergency assistance organizations and has served Milwaukee County since 1889. However, its services rely “heavily on the generosity of the American public and the support of government funds,” according to a statement provided by Amy Hand, media relations director for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

“Significant changes in either could impact our ability to serve nearly 27 million people in the U.S. who seek access to food, shelter or other necessities.”

The federal budget

Additional federal budget reductions are also under consideration.

A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would cut at least $230 billion over the next decade from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which provides food assistance to low-income families.

The bill also adds new work requirements to qualify for SNAP, which could result in nearly 90,000 Wisconsin residents losing these benefits, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

New work requirements would include requiring parents of children ages 7 to 17 work at least 80 hours per month.

Accessing summer food

Children younger than 18 can get free meals at different Summer Food Service Program locations, though the requirements vary depending on the type of site.

Some are open sites, which are the most accessible and do not require registration or identification. Any child can simply show up and receive a meal.

Others are closed-enrolled sites, which are limited to children participating in a specific program, such as a day camp.

Sites can be found using the USDA’s Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder. The map will be updated to reflect more Milwaukee sites as summer approaches.

The Salvation Army runs a 10-week summer food program, independent of the Summer Food Service Program, called Feed The Kids.

In Milwaukee, it feeds both children and adults at locations primarily on the North Side, including Smith Park and the Westlawn housing development.

What you can do

Sites for the summer program require sponsors that manage them and undergo approval by the Department of Public Instruction. The department actively seeks sponsors each year, said a department spokesperson.

The department also encourages Wisconsinites to promote the program using its outreach materials.

Salvation Army accepts donations of food and supplies for the Feed The Kids program. Various volunteering opportunities are also available.

Hunger Task Force takes direct donations and other methods of support year-round. People can also volunteer for activities such as food sorting and packaging.