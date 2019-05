On Wednesday May 15, 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 108 to 100 at home. They came out with the same determination to win for Game 2 with final score 125 to 103. The Bucks went into Toronto on Sunday and lost to the Raptors 112 to 118. The Bucks play game four on Tuesday in Toronto; the series is now bucks 2 raptors 1. Go Bucks Go.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson