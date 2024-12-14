Bucks Advance to Semi-Finals of the Emirates NBA Cup

The Bucks started the 2024-2025 season 1-6, and many fans panicked. Some fans thought the Bucks should trade their franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo and rebuild. Antetokounmpo remained optimistic and had this to say regarding the Bucks’ slow start. “As the team leader, I think we are headed in the right direction.”

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to go on a five-game winning streak, but I know we are playing better and trusting one another. The ball is moving. There’s a lot of good things we’re doing.”

The recipe for the Bucks’ success has been better team defense. Gary Trent Jr. and Andrew Jackson have provided excellent perimeter defense. The Bucks dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have played better together than last season. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring this season averaging 32.7 points. The duo averages a league leading 58.5 points per game. The Bucks advanced to the Emirates NBA CUP Semi-Finals. The NBA CUP was created to keep fans interested in the early NBA season. Most fans don’t tune in to the NBA season until after the NFL Super Bowl.

On Saturday 12/14/2024, the Bucks will face the young Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 pm central time. The Hawks are led by young stud and Milwaukee’s own, Jalen Johnson. Jalen Johnson played for Nicolet High School, and he was instrumental in Nicolet winning the 2019 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Championship in Division 2 boys’ basketball. Nicolet’s roster included standouts Ben Johnson, Jamari Sibley, and point guard Sonny Phinisee.

The Rockets will match up against the Thunder on 12/14/2024 at 7:30 pm central. MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the straw that stirs the Thunder’s drink. He is a one-man wrecking crew, averaging 30 points per game, shooting 51.2% from the field, grabbing 5 rebounds, and handing out 6 assists per game. Former number one NBA draft pick Jalen Green is the key to the Rockets’ success. He must play inspired basketball if the Rockets have a chance to beat the mighty Thunder. The winner of both semi-final games will play on Tuesday for the Emirates NBA CUP title.

If the Bucks play up to their capabilities, I opine they will win the Emirates NBA CUP title!