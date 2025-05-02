Will Giannis Demand a Trade?

By Charles Collier

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers 119-118 in overtime. The Bucks made costly turnovers down the stretch and collapsed in embarrassingly epic fashion. Since 1997, there have been 1,610 times that a team was up by 7 points or more with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter or overtime. Of those times, the team that was ahead went on to win the game 1,609 times. The Bucks were the first and only to lose.

There were some bright spots. Although Gary Trent Jr. committed game-losing turnovers, he hit eight three-pointers. Giannis played spectacularly as usual, recording his fourth career triple-double in the playoffs, with 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists. Despite Giannis’ typical brilliance, the Bucks are 1-9 in their last 10 playoff games and have been ousted from the playoffs in the first round in 3 consecutive years.

Damian Lillard was of course a non-factor, having torn his Achilles in game two of the series. Lillard is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-2026 season. According to The Athletics’ Eric Nehm and Sam Amick, “Had Lillard remained healthy, and had the Bucks still fallen in the first round, league sources say there would have been discussions about whether Lillard wanted to remain in Milwaukee.” Nelm and Amick added that “the relationship between Antetokounmpo and Lillard is strong, as in the respect level, but the imperfections of their on-court pairings remained in their second season together. And with the group’s collective limitations growing more evident by the month, a conversation was looming about whether Lillard and the Bucks might be better off parting ways.”

Concern about Lillard’s future takes a back seat to concerns about Giannis’ future. According to multiple sources, Giannis may have played his last game in a Bucks uniform. Antetokounmpo was drafted in the 2013 NBA draft and has been a Milwaukee Buck for 12 years. He was the main reason the Bucks won the NBA championship in 2021 (50 years after Kareem brought a title to Milwaukee). It is clear that Giannis has given his heart and soul to the organization, but I think Giannis should now make a decision that is best for his family and himself. And if he has his heart on winning another championship, it is hard to see how he can win it here. After the recent loss, Giannis refused to discuss what comes next, but most sports experts believe Miami, New York, and Los Angeles are possible landing spots for Giannis. Laker fans are ecstatic about the possibility of Antetokounmpo teaming up with Luka Doncic and Lebron James.

If Giannis decides to leave Milwaukee, it’s his decision to make. As a Milwaukee Bucks fan for over 50 years, I selfishly hope he stays, but I wish him the best of luck wherever he plays!