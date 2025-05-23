Shai Gileous-Alexander Wins His First NBA MVP Award

By Charles Collier

The votes are in, and Shai Gileous-Alexander (SGA) of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been named the most valuable player of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Canadian becomes the 7th straight MVP born outside the USA (and oddly, also the 7th straight without any tattoos). SGA is the third player with connections to the Thunder to win the award, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook (who were drafted by the Thunder when they were still the Seattle SuperSonics).

A humble Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ecstatic about winning his first MVP. “Any conversation about me being with those two guys who have done amazing things,” said SGA about being lumped with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, “it’s hard to put it into words.” However, Gilgeous-Alexander is straightforward about where he wants to differ from those two legends. They never brought a title to Oklahoma City. “I want to win a championship,” he said. “As a group, we prioritize winning, getting better, each other’s success. Just focus on those things, how can you get better. Every day is a learning process, what can we do the next day, the next practice, the next game.”

SGA, the NBA scoring leader, led his team to the best record in the West (68-14), and Oklahoma City has an excellent chance to win its first championship in team history.

On May 20, the Thunder easily beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference championship series opener, 114-88. Gileous-Alexander made 8-of-14 field goals in the second half and was the best player on the court. The Thunder also took game two, 118-103, as SGA shined with 38 points after being presented with the MVP trophy before tip-off in his home arena.

As for the Eastern Conference finals, the Indiana Pacers won the opening game on May 21 in spectacular fashion, beating the NY Knicks in overtime, 138-135. The Knicks were up by 14 points with under three minutes remaining. In the past 970 situations like that in NBA games, the team that was leading went on to win all 970 times. Not this game. Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton tied the score with a miracle shot at the end of regulation, permitting his Pacers to steal the overtime win. The Pacers’ victory made it 1-970 in these situations.

Of course, Haliburton wasn’t alone. The Pacers can also thank the hot shooting of guard Aaron Nesmith. The 25-year-old hit six consecutive threes to lead his team from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation. “It’s unreal,” said Nesmith, who scored 30 points on 9-of-13 from the field including eight made three-pointers. “It’s probably the best feeling in the world for me. First, I love it as the basket feels like an ocean, anything you toss up, you feel like it’s going to go in. It’s just so much fun.” Game 2 of the Pacers and Knicks is set for Friday night, May 23 (after this article went to press).

It might just be that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are on a collision course to meet next month in the NBA championship series. According to various sportsbooks, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds of winning the NBA Championship, followed by the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs have been very exciting. I opine the Oklahoma Thunder and Indiana Pacers will meet next month in the NBA Championship Series. I predict the Thunder will prevail, winning the series in a final game 7.