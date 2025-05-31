Thunder Are in The NBA Finals

By Charles Collier

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves from beginning to end and easily won 124-94 in game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28, 2025. The victory secured a 4-1 series advantage for the Thunder and a berth in the NBA Finals. According to ESPN, The Thunder are the second youngest team to reach the finals, only behind the 1976-1977 Trail Blazers. After the win, the league MVP was jubilant. “We’ve got a lot of growing to do,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work to get to our ultimate goal and this is not it, so that’s all I’m focused on.”

The Oklahoma Thunder have played outstanding basketball all season and finished the regular season with the second-best record in the NBA at 68-14. They have a current playoff record of 12-4, the best in the 2025 playoffs. I predict that they will meet the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

The Pacers still have unfinished business after losing on May 29 to the New York Knicks (the Pacers still lead the series 3-2). Knicks superstar Jalen Bruson led the Knicks with 32 points and 5 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds. The Knicks never trailed as they secured the 111-94 win. Game six is set for Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Indiana at 8 pm central time. The Knicks have a 6-2 road record in the 2025 playoffs. If the Pacers are to advance, they must win Game 6 at home or risk going back to Madison Square Garden for a do-or-die Game 7!

In other news around the NBA, it appears the Bucks are considering trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to David Aldridge of the Athletic, the Bucks are considering a three-team trade that involves the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. Here is the exchange that Aldridge proposed:

Bucks get: Zion Williamson, Keldon Johnson, 2025 first-round pick (Spurs via Hawks), 2027 first-round rights swap rights (Pelicans), 2029 first-round pick (Spurs)

Pelicans get: Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Pat Connaughton, 2027 first-round pick (Spurs via Hawks)

Spurs get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

This might very well benefit all teams involved (and Milwaukee-area restaurants would assuredly welcome Zion’s presence). One thing is certain: Bucks have a lot of options to move Giannis, and (as heartbreaking for brew-city fans as it may be) they should probably consider moving him for the right deal.