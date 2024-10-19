Milwaukee Bucks Open Season Against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23

By Charles Collier

This is the first time, in the last few years, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been favored to finish first or second in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics are favored to win the Eastern Conference and the NBA Championship. Experts picked the Bucks to finish fourth behind the Celtics, Knicks, and 76ers. The Knicks added Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony Towns in the off-season. The 76ers signed Paul George as a free agent. The Bucks biggest off-season move was the signing of Gary Trent Jr. In addition, the Bucks signed 30-year journeyman Taurean Prince.

This is year two of the Dame-Giannis duo. According to Damian Lillard in year two with Giannis, “We come into a new year much more familiar with each other. I know Giannis’ game better than I did last year.” Familiarity is important, but will it be enough? Time will tell. If the Bucks don’t make a deep run in the playoffs executives will be fired!

The Bucks are one of the oldest teams in the NBA, with four of their projected starters over 30. Giannis is entering his 12th NBA season and turns 30 this year. Injury-prone Khris Middleton is 34 and coming off surgery on both ankles. Center Brook Lopez is 36. Lillard is 34 and entering his 13th NBA season. Experience is important. However, remaining injury-free will determine how far this team can go this year.

Coaching will be an important factor in the Bucks’ success. The Bucks’ 63-year-old coach Doc Rivers is entering his 25th season as a coach and he has a lot to prove this year. One big difference from last year is Rivers has had a full training camp to work with his team. Last year Griffin was ousted after 43 games. As a result, Rivers was hired mid-season. The Bucks regular season record under Doc Rivers was 15-16. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. River’s postseason record is 113-108.

Doc has high hopes for the team this year. “I’m literally excited about the team,” Rivers told The Athletic in an exclusive conversation at the team training camp in Irvine, California. “I’m so engaged I think we have the right group; I just do. And you know, again, as Bill Belichick said, we’re either going to land this plane or we’re going to have a crash landing. “And I’m in for the fight.”

Time will tell how well the Bucks play this year. Fan’s expectations are high. Anything less than a championship will be a huge disappointment for Bucks’ fans.